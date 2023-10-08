Starmer will reverse Rwanda policy even if Channel crossings decline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Starmer will reverse Rwanda policy even if Channel crossings decline

By Press Association
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover (PA)
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover (PA)

Sir Keir Starmer has vowed to scrap plans to forcibly remove asylum seekers to Rwanda even if the policy is deemed legal by the courts and such action reduces the number of unauthorised Channel crossings.

The Labour leader was clear he would reverse the “hugely expensive” and “wrong” scheme which he said would only ever impact a very small proportion of migrants crossing the Channel.

The Supreme Court will on Monday begin hearing the Government’s appeal against the ruling that the policy is unlawful as ministers struggle to achieve Rishi Sunak’s pledge to “stop the boats”.

In a BBC interview in Liverpool ahead of the Labour conference, Sir Keir was asked if he would terminate the plans even if the judges approve it and small boat crossings then decline.

“Yes. I think it’s the wrong policy, it’s hugely expensive,” he told the Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme.

“It’s a tiny number of individuals who would go to Rwanda and the real problem is at source.

“You’re putting this to me on the basis that it’s working, we’ve been told by the Government time and again that even saying they’ve got a Rwanda scheme will reduce the numbers – that hasn’t happened.”

People detected crossing the English Channel in small boats
(PA Graphics)

Instead Sir Keir said he would work with other countries to “smash the criminal gangs who are running this vile trade” of people smuggling.

“As a pragmatist I want a pragmatic plan that is actually going to fix this problem, not rhetoric which has got this Government absolutely nowhere,” he added.

Senior Conservatives seized on the comments, with party chairman Greg Hands arguing Sir Keir “failed to give another option” to the Rwanda policy.

Immigration minister Robert Jenrick said: “Proof, if it were needed, that Labour don’t even want to stop the boats.

“They are ideologically opposed to border controls. Their solution is to force British communities to tolerate this flagrant criminality.”

Home Secretary Suella Braverman and Rwandan minister for foreign affairs and international co-operation, Vincent Biruta sign an enhanced partnership deal in Kigali in March
Home Secretary Suella Braverman and Rwandan minister for foreign affairs and international co-operation, Vincent Biruta sign an enhanced partnership deal in Kigali in March (PA)

The UK has already paid Rwanda £140 million under its asylum partnership announced in April last year – but not a single removal flight has taken off for the capital of Kigali yet.

In June, Court of Appeal judges overturned an earlier High Court ruling which found Rwanda could be considered a “safe third country”, disrupting the key plan in the Prime Minister’s boats strategy.

Home Office figures have suggested the Government could spend £169,000 on every asylum seeker forcibly removed to third countries, such as Rwanda.

And they indicated that nearly two in five people would need to be deterred from crossing the Channel in small boats for the policies set out in the Illegal Migration Bill to break even.

Research from the Refugee Council, which opposes the policy, has suggested that three-quarters of people who crossed the Channel in small boats this year would be recognised as refugees if their application had been processed.