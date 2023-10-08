British national, 26, missing after Hamas attack on Israel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
British national, 26, missing after Hamas attack on Israel

By Press Association
An Israeli tank heads south near Sderot (Ohad Zwigenberg/AP/PA)
A British citizen is missing believed to be in Gaza following the Hamas attack on Israel.

Jake Marlowe has not been seen since the invasion early on Saturday morning when he was providing security for a music event in the desert near Kibbutz Re’im, close to the Gaza border.

Israeli media has reported that at least 300 people were killed, including 26 soldiers, during the attack, prompting PM Benjamin Netanyahu to say they were at “war” as the country launched a military response.

The Israeli embassy in London confirmed that the 26-year-old London-born man who is reported to have moved to Israel two years ago was missing, but it had not been confirmed that he had been kidnapped.

A spokesperson told the PA news agency: “He is missing, we don’t know for sure that he is taken hostage or dead or in a hospital.”

Lisa, the mother of the former pupil at the JFS School in Kenton, north London, told the Jewish News: “He was doing security at this rave yesterday and called me at 4.30am to say all these rockets were flying over.

“Then, at about 5.30am, he texted to say ‘signal very bad, everything OK, will keep you updated I promise you’, and that he loves me.”

Israeli ambassador to the United Kingdom Tzipi Hotovely confirmed that a British citizen “is in Gaza” following kidnappings by Hamas in Israel, but did not clarify if they were being held hostage.

She told Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips on Sky News: “I know there is one British citizen who is in Gaza at the moment.

“The Israeli government is doing everything we can to help those who are held hostage and every citizen who is taken is returned.”

Foreign Affairs Committee chairwoman Alicia Kearns said the Government’s priority would be ensuring the safety of the missing Briton and as well as other British nationals in Israel.

She told Sky News: “What we did see yesterday was British families having to hide in safe rooms some with, I believe, a baby as young as 10 days old, and so many international victims being taken hostage.

“Obviously, that will be a priority for the British Government, I would expect the ministers will be in today working on precisely how we can get that individual to safety working with our allies.

“It’s crucial we do not give the terrorists what they want but, at the same time, first and foremost the duty of the British Government is to keep British nationals safe.”

Ms Kearns placed the blame for the attack on Iran for supporting Hamas and called for the proscription of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) which she described as the country’s “international terror tool”.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper said the UK would support Israel in whatever it decides is necessary to defend itself against Hamas attacks.

He told the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme: “We support their right of self-defence and will support them in whatever they decide to do to defend their country against terrorist attacks.”

A Foreign Office spokeswoman said they would not comment on individual cases but added: “However, we can confirm we are in contact with – and assisting – the families of several individuals in Israel and the OPTs (Occupied Palestinian Territories).

“The safety of all British nationals continues to be our utmost priority and we urge everyone to continue to follow our travel advice which is updated regularly.”