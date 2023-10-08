Minister urges ‘proportionate’ response from Israel to ‘outrageous’ Hamas attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Minister urges ‘proportionate’ response from Israel to ‘outrageous’ Hamas attack

By Press Association
Retaliatory Israeli air strikes hit Khan Younis, Gaza Strip (AP)
Retaliatory Israeli air strikes hit Khan Younis, Gaza Strip (AP)

An Irish minister has urged a “proportionate” response from Israel to an “outrageous” attack by Hamas militants.

It comes after a surprise attack against Israel saw gunmen enter villages and thousands of missiles launched into Israel.

Ireland’s premier Leo Varadkar and deputy premier Micheal Martin condemned the unprecedented attack, stating that the violence needed to stop and a peace process needed to take place.

Mr Martin said on Saturday that Ireland supported Israel’s right to defend itself, but said its response needed to be proportionate.

Asked whether the response had been proportionate, Mr Martin said that more “hard information” was needed to make that assessment.

Junior minister Thomas Byrne said that the attack from Hamas was “absolutely wrong” and “outrageous”.

“Israel is entitled to defend itself, that’s clear. However, it has to be proportionate. They cannot go in and do the same thing, they need to watch what they’re doing as well,” he said, speaking on RTE’s The Week In Politics.

“We certainly believe that the ultimate answer to this is what we’ve been advocating for decades, in Fianna Fail and the Irish government, which is a two-state solution. And we’ve been working to that, and it is time that I suppose the world gets serious about that.”

Sinn Fein has written to the Ceann Comhairle, the speaker of the Irish parliament’s lower house, and the parliamentary business committee to request that the parliament reconvenes as soon as possible to discuss hostilities in Gaza and Israel.

Asked whether Sinn Fein condemns the attack by Hamas, TD Mairead Farrell said “of course we condemn… any targeting of civilians”.

Asked about a tweet sent by her parliamentary party colleague Chris Andrews who said the attack was “a direct result of years of apartheid” in Palestine, as well as Ireland and the EU not holding Israel to account, Ms Farrell said said Ireland and the EU did need “to speak out loudly in relation to any breaking of international law”.

Gaza City
An air strike on Gaza City (AP)

Mr Martin, who is also Ireland’s minister for Foreign Affairs, said on Saturday evening he now feared for people in Gaza and said it was “vital that the voice of moderation comes to the fore”.

The Tanaiste said that he could “see tensions rising” during a trip to the region last month, and the scale of Saturday’s attack by Hamas was “quite shocking” and launched “without justification”.

He said it was “clearly a breach of international law”.

Mr Martin also said Ireland’s support for a two-state solution had not changed, and that it remained “the only sensible and rational solution to this issue”, but it needed political momentum.

“My sense is that the hardliners are growing in influence, and that’s why I believe the need to have moderate voices in the centre is key.

“So what we need really is a political peace process to get on track in a serious way,” Mr Martin said.