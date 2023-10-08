Luciana Berger pays tribute to Starmer for turning Labour around

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Luciana Berger pays tribute to Starmer for turning Labour around

By Press Association
Luciana Berger rejoined Labour in February this year (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Luciana Berger has paid tribute to Sir Keir Starmer for turning the party around as she told a fringe event at Labour conference: “This is not the party that I left.”

The Jewish politician was one of six MPs who resigned from Labour in 2019 in protest at Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership and after facing a torrent of antisemitic abuse.

She rejoined in February this year after what she described as an “incredibly heartfelt” invitation from the Labour Leader.

At a Labour First rally in Liverpool, she was moved to tears as she received a standing ovation and an audience member could be heard saying: “Welcome home.”

She later praised Sir Keir for doing “everything necessary to turn our party around”.

Ms Berger, who served as the MP for Liverpool Wavertree from 2010 to 2019, said: “It means so much to be here. This is the first rally that I’m speaking at Labour Party conference this year.

“It means so much to be home in the Labour Party because the Labour Party is my home, and for too long it wasn’t.”

She thanked Labour First, the political organisation which aims to counter the left wing of the party, for being the “voice of moderation during what has been some extremely dark times”.

Ms Berger added: “If you’d have asked me a few years ago, if we’d be where we are today, I’d have said it was an incredible challenge, a mountain to climb and just to see the numbers of people in this room and where the party has got to … this is not the party that I left.

“This is not the conference that I was at for the last time five years ago. Also, sadly, with police support. It is a very different conference and, more importantly, it’s a very different party.

“It’s the party that I joined as a wide-eyed, ideological student that came to the Labour Party because of the values of the Labour Party and what are our values?

“Our values are about equality for all, our values are about anti-racism against all and fighting against all forms of those racism.

“It’s all credited I think, to Labour First but also to Keir Starmer, who’s shown the leadership has really done everything necessary to turn our party around.”

In 2019, Ms Berger became one of several disillusioned MPs fleeing mainstream parties to form The Independent Group.

She would later contest the Finchley and Golders Green constituency, an area with a prominent Jewish population, for the Liberal Democrats at that year’s snap winter election.

The former MP managed to dislodge Labour as the second party but lost to the Conservatives by 6,500 votes.