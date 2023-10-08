Streeting says reforms to save NHS could take a decade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Streeting says reforms to save NHS could take a decade

By Press Association
Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting (Ian West/PA)
It will take Labour two terms in office to turn around the “existential” challenges faced by the NHS and social care, shadow health secretary Wes Streeting said.

He said the challenges facing the NHS in England were “enormous” and without significant reform “it isn’t sustainable for the long term”.

Labour has announced £1.6 billion of health policies, including £1.1 billion for overtime payments to cut the 7.7 million-long waiting list for hospital treatment in England.

But Mr Streeting said the promises were only a first step in the reforms needed to transform the NHS.

He said the current state of the health service was also an economic crisis and he viewed his role as an “economic brief” within the shadow cabinet.

“Unless we get 7.7 million people off NHS waiting lists, not only are they waiting for months and months on end, often in pain and agony and unable to go about their daily lives, often they are unable to go to work either,” he said.

Mr Streeting has courted controversy from the Labour left by tackling the “sentimentality” around the NHS, telling a conference fringe event in Liverpool: “If people want a shrine, sign up to a religion. The NHS is  a public service and it’s one that is failing far too many people.”

With lengthy ambulance waiting times, problems with getting GP appointments and hospital treatments “we’ve reached a point now that not only have we broken one of the fundamental promises of the NHS, which is that it’s always there for us when we need it, but the NHS is also going through an existential challenge”.

Faced with an ageing population and problems with chronic disease “that’s a future that means unless we reform the NHS, it isn’t sustainable for the long term”.

Mr Streeting said Labour would address the immediate crisis and put the NHS and social care on a sustainable footing.

But he added: “We know this is going to take time. We’re honest about the fact that this is a project, a plan that will be 10 years in the making.

“But if we make the right decisions now to grip the immediate crisis and make the right long-term reform judgments – as we will – then for the next 75 years we will have a National Health Service and National Care Service that fulfils the fundamental promises made by the founders of our NHS 75 years ago.”