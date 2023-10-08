Irish-Israeli woman missing after Hamas attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Irish-Israeli woman missing after Hamas attack

By Press Association
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, arrives for a meeting at Government Buildings in Dublin (PA)
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, arrives for a meeting at Government Buildings in Dublin (PA)

An Irish-Israeli citizen is missing after Hamas militants launched a surprise attack on Saturday.

The Irish government said it is in contact with the family of 22-year-old Kim Damti, who is unaccounted for after an unprecedented surprise attack was launched against Israel.

According to the Irish Times, who first reported the story, the young woman’s mother is Irish.

Irish premier Leo Varadkar said on Sunday that they were aware of the case.

He added: “We don’t have any definite detail beyond that, but certainly (we’re) aware of it and willing to offer any consular assistance we can to any Irish citizens or any dual Irish citizens that are caught up in these terrible attacks.”

Ireland’s deputy premier and foreign affairs minister Micheal Martin echoed those comments.

“We are aware of the case and the Department Foreign Affairs has been in touch… with the family. But we don’t intend to comment specifically on the case at this stage,” the Tanaiste said.

“Could I say that as more information is revealed, I think the full horror of the crimes that were committed yesterday by Hamas are laid bare – hundreds and hundreds of innocent people slaughtered in the most savage of ways.”

He said that people had been targeted in their homes in an “indiscriminate” way.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said it is “aware of this case and we are in touch with the family directly and providing consular assistance”.

“We don’t comment on the detail of individual cases,” it added.

Mr Varadkar said that the surprise attack launched by Hamas is “probably the worst attack that Israel has had to endure for 40 years now”.

“The government condemns it unreservedly, there can be no excuse for targeting women, children, taking children and women, civilians as hostage,” the Taoiseach said.

“I don’t think anyone could do anything other than condemn that and we do condemn it unreservedly. I would also urge restraint though by the Israeli authorities, there will be retaliation for this, I’m sure, but for the first time, I think in a very long time, Israel is united and the free world is standing in solidarity with Israel.

“But that could change, I think, if the response from Israel is excessive and results in unnecessary civilian deaths in Gaza, so very much that is this part of our message too.”