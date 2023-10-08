Hope will overcome fear in London mayoral election, says Khan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hope will overcome fear in London mayoral election, says Khan

By Press Association
Sadiq Khan said he feared the Conservatives were trying to ‘re-run the 2016 mayoral contest’ (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
London mayor Sadiq Khan has suggested the Conservatives want “a re-run of the 2016 mayoral contest”, in response to comments about his relationship with the capital’s Jewish community.

Tory mayoral candidate Susan Hall was criticised last week after she claimed during the Conservative Party conference that Mr Khan “frightened” Jews in London.

Asked about her comments during an event on the fringe of the Labour Party Conference, Mr Khan said: “Particularly in the context of the last 24 hours, I think the idea of weaponising Jewish people is wrong and my fear is we may be seeing from the Conservatives a re-run of the 2016 mayoral contest.

“Let me be quite clear, there are Jewish people in London, Londoners, who have genuine concerns and anxieties and aspirations and we should be addressing them.

“But using them as a pawn to try and win votes, I think the Conservatives should recognise that in London at least – I can’t speak at this stage for the rest of the country – but if they have a campaign again based on fear and division I can promise them hope will overcome fear and unity over division and we’re going to win.”

That contest, which resulted in Mr Khan being elected mayor for the first time, saw Conservative candidate Zac Goldsmith criticised for accusing his Muslim rival of associating with extremists.

A 2021 inquiry into anti-Muslim sentiment in the Conservative Party reported that Lord Goldsmith “accepts poor judgment in the way his campaign was conducted but forcefully denies harbouring anti-Muslim sentiments or using such sentiments for political advantage”.

Conservative business minister Nusrat Ghani was one of those who condemned Ms Hall’s comments, and explicitly mentioned Lord Goldsmith.

She said: “The language of fear and demeaning our political opponents is not a Conservative value that I recognise and we shouldn’t stoop to it.”

She added: “Have we not learned anything from Zac Goldsmith’s similar attempts in his mayoral campaign which ended in abject failure?”

Ms Hall’s comments also drew criticism from the Board of Deputies of British Jews, which said there was “no fear present at all” in the community.

Ms Hall defended her remarks on GB News, saying the policing in London means that “many Jewish people do not feel safe”.