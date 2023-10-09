Reeves rejects suggestions Hamas attack caused by Israel’s ‘occupation’ of Gaza

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Reeves rejects suggestions Hamas attack caused by Israel’s ‘occupation’ of Gaza

By Press Association
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves (Peter Byrne/PA)
Labour’s shadow chancellor has said a “terrorist attack” caused the Israel-Hamas conflict as she pushed back against suggestions Israel’s “occupation” of Gaza was to blame.

Rachel Reeves said she had “no time” for people cheering for the Palestinian cause on the sidelines of Labour’s annual conference in Liverpool.

She said Israel has “every right to defend itself” after Hamas’s deadly surprise assault, which provoked a furious response from Israel, leaving more than 1,100 dead on both sides.

The senior Labour figure insisted the party was standing by the people of Israel as she faced questions about the appearance of the top Palestinian diplomat in the UK at the conference.

Husam Zomlot, the head of the Palestinian Mission to the United Kingdom, told CNN that “Israel knew that this was coming their way… It’s a consequence”.

The Daily Telegraph reported Mr Zomlot is set to attend a reception at the conference on Tuesday night alongside shadow foreign secretary David Lammy.

Asked about his comment, shadow chancellor Ms Reeves told Sky News on Monday: “I’m very upset about those remarks. Israel, and the attacks on civilians, the festival goers, the children who have been taken hostage, it is completely unacceptable.

“And Keir (Starmer), David, myself, the whole of the Labour Party stand by the people of Israel at this moment.”

Sir Keir Starmer
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said there was ‘no justification’ for Hamas’s ‘terrorist attack’ on Israel (Peter Byrne/PA)

Labour leader Sir Keir has clearly labelled Hamas’ incursion into Israel as a “terrorist attack”, in contrast to Jeremy Corbyn who resisted explicitly condemning the militant group.

Mr Corbyn sought to avoid directly criticising Hamas while being questioned in Liverpool, where he was attending left-wing events outside the Labour conference.

The former party leader said he condemned “any acts of violence” but on the “terrible situation in Israel and Palestine… the way to end that, I think, is to end the occupation of Palestine by Israel”.

Ms Reeves told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme in response: “Gaza is not occupied by Israel.

“The real cause of what is happening now is a terrorist attack. If Britain or any other country was attacked by terrorists, we would believe, and rightly so, that we have every right to defend ourselves, to get back hostages and to protect our citizens.

“Israel is no different. It has every right to defend itself.”

She added: “Of course, it has to abide by international rules of engagement.”

Jeremy Corbyn
Jeremy Corbyn has not explicitly condemned Hamas (Lucy North/PA)

Mr Corbyn is sitting as an independent MP after being removed from Labour’s parliamentary party over his response to antisemitism under his leadership, but remains a party member.

He will “absolutely not” be welcomed back as a Labour MP, Ms Reeves told LBC.

The shadow chancellor hit out at pro-Palestinian fringe events at the conference, telling Times Radio: “I’ve got no time for that.

“I want to see a Palestinian state existing alongside a safe and secure Israel.

“What frustrates me so much is that what Hamas has done over the last few days has set back the cause for peace that I am so desperate to see in the Middle East, and that people across Labour are desperate to see in the Middle East.

“Terrorism is not the way to get there. I’m appalled by what we’ve seen.”

Ms Reeves said she did not know whether Palestinian diplomat Mr Zomlot is at the Liverpool gathering or whether Mr Lammy will appear alongside him.

Mr Lammy’s office has been contacted for comment.

Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper said she supported the police in tackling anti-Jewish incidents in the UK following the “truly barbaric” attack by Hamas.

She told a conference fringe event: “To see scenes on British streets of people apparently celebrating terrorist attacks is just truly appalling and we can never allow those who want to seize on events to pursue antisemitic agendas, to pursue hatred… we can never allow that to take place here in the UK.

“You may have seen reports overnight of a targeted attack on a kosher restaurant in Golders Green. We should be clear that the police have our full support in going after the perpetrators.

“Those who promote antisemitic hate, those who promote proscribed organisations like Hamas on British streets must face the full force of the law.”