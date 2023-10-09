MSPs disappointed that Jack ‘misunderstood’ request to discuss deposit scheme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
MSPs disappointed that Jack ‘misunderstood’ request to discuss deposit scheme

By Press Association
Alister Jack had been urged to appear in front of a Holyrood committee to discuss the deposit return scheme’s delay (Victoria Jones/PA)
The Scottish Secretary “misunderstood” a request to give evidence on a delayed deposit return scheme and its impact on intergovernmental relations, a Holyrood committee has said.

Alister Jack declined an invitation from the Net Zero, Energy and Transport Committee for the second time to discuss the controversial topic.

In his letter to committee convener Edward Mountain dated September 28, Mr Jack said it was for Scottish Government ministers to answer questions on devolved policy areas and the readiness of the scheme.

Scotland’s deposit return scheme (DRS) was delayed twice before being pushed back until at least October 2025, to coincide with the UK Government’s policy.

The delay came after the UK Government announced it would only agree a temporary exclusion to the 2020 Internal Market Act if the Scottish scheme excused glass, in line with UK-wide plans.

In his response to the Scottish Secretary, Mr Mountain said the committee was “disappointed” the invitation “appears to have been misunderstood”, as he emphasised adequate scrutiny was being given to Greens MSP Lorna Slater, the minister responsible for the DRS.

He said: “We appreciate that the interaction of the 2020 Act with devolved powers is a new, complex and developing area for devolved parliaments to have to grapple with, and we want to better understand the factors that are in play.

“We can only do so by hearing from both Governments.”

The letter also told the Scottish Secretary that intergovernmental relations in relation to the DRS are “worthy of further scrutiny”.

Mr Mountain added: “As a committee, we unanimously agreed it was imperative to ensure the UK Government had an opportunity to explain its role, rather than relying solely on the testimony of the Scottish Government.

“It would therefore be appreciated if the UK Government could make time to appear before the committee to allow it to understand precisely what has led to the current state of affairs, and how things will progress from this point to ensure no further negative impact.”