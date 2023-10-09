Rachel Reeves echoes Thatcher as she vows to recover money lost to fraud during pandemic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Rachel Reeves echoes Thatcher as she vows to recover money lost to fraud during pandemic

By Press Association
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves makes her keynote speech (Peter Byrne/PA)
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves makes her keynote speech (Peter Byrne/PA)

Rachel Reeves echoed Margaret Thatcher as she vowed to go after those who profited from the “carnival of waste” during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The shadow chancellor said “we want our money back”, after announcing that a Labour government would appoint a “Covid corruption commissioner” to “chase down those who have ripped off the taxpayer”.

The comments appear to be an echo of Baroness Thatcher, who won her four-year battle to reduce Britain’s payments to the European Economic Community in 1980 after famously declaring “I want my money back”.

Speaking on the main stage of the party conference in Liverpool, Ms Reeves said Labour would “wage a war against fraud, waste and inefficiency” by cracking down on “Tory ministers’ private jet habit”, by slashing government consultancy spending and by going after “those who profited from the carnival of waste during the pandemic”.

She said: “For too long Tory governments have allowed money to be wasted and taxpayers defrauded.

“So Labour will wage a war against fraud, waste and inefficiency.

“Today I can announce three further fronts in Labour’s war on waste. First, we will crack down on Tory ministers’ private jet habit. What is (Prime Minister) Rishi Sunak so scared of up there in his private jet? Meeting a voter?

“We will enforce the ministerial code on the use of private planes and save millions of pounds for taxpayers in the process.

“Second, we will slash government consultancy spending, which has almost quadrupled in just six years. Consultants can play an important role, but taxpayers must get value for money.

“So we will introduce tough new rules. If a government department wants to bring in consultants, they must demonstrate the value-for-money case and if they cannot, then that request will be denied. We will aim to cut consultancy spending in half over the next parliament.

“And third, we will go after those who profited from the carnival of waste during the pandemic.”

Ms Reeves highlighted that the cost to the taxpayer of Covid fraud is estimated at £7.2 billion, with only 2% of all fraudulent Covid grants having been recovered.

“So I can announce today that we will appoint a Covid corruption commissioner”, she added.

“Supported by a hit squad of investigators, equipped with the powers they need and the mandate to do whatever it takes to chase down those who have ripped off the taxpayer, to take the fraudsters to court and to get back every penny of taxpayers’ money that they can.

“Because that money belongs in our NHS, it belongs in our schools, it belongs in our police.

“And let me tell you, we want our money back.”

The audience erupted in prolonged applause and gave Ms Reeves a standing ovation.