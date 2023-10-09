‘More men and young people needed’ as social care recruitment campaign launched

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘More men and young people needed’ as social care recruitment campaign launched

By Press Association
The Government has launched a campaign to recruit more social care workers (Alamy/PA)
A social care recruitment campaign is being launched to help build the “vital workforce” as a sector leader said she hoped more men and younger people will consider such roles.

With more than 150,000 vacancies in social care, the Government is hoping this year’s campaign sparks interest to help address staff shortages.

The Made with Care campaign is returning for a third year, with the Department of Health and Social Care saying it resulted in around 244,000 candidates searching for a social care job on the website after it launched last year.

There were around 152,000 vacancies in social care on any given day between April 2022 and March this year, according to the latest report from Skills for Care, which is the strategic workforce development and planning body for adult social care in England.

Oonagh Smyth, Skills for Care chief executive, said the figures show that a “really compelling story” must be told “about how rewarding a career in social care can be”.

She added: “In particular, we need to try to attract more men and younger people, who are under-represented in the workforce.

“We hope this new campaign will help to attract more people into vital care roles – and we’d encourage employers to use it to support their local recruitment efforts.”

The campaign will run until the end of March next year, appearing on television, radio and social media.

Beverley Tarka, president of the Association of Directors of Adult Social Services (Adass), said: “There aren’t many jobs where you can really make a difference to people’s lives, but social care gives you the opportunity to do that every day.

“From helping people to live independently, to taking part in their communities and doing the things that help them to enjoy life whatever challenges they might face.

“I’ve worked in adult social care for more than 30 years and every day it feels a real privilege to have such a positive impact for people in my community.

“There are currently 152,000 opportunities to improve people’s lives, and I hope this campaign will encourage people to think again about a job in social care.”

Care minister Helen Whately said: “Our care system depends on dedicated care workers who make a difference to the lives of so many people in need of support. This campaign helps build that vital workforce.

“I encourage anyone considering the next step in their career, whether just starting out or thinking of their next move, to go online and explore the wide range of opportunities in the care sector.”

The department is also calling for all care providers to list their vacancies on the Department for Work and Pensions’ Find a Job portal.

For more information, visit www.adultsocialcare.co.uk