More than 10 Britons feared dead or missing after Hamas’s attack in Israel

By Press Association
Rockets are launched by Palestinian militants from the Gaza Strip towards Israel on Saturday (Hatem Moussa/AP)
More than 10 Britons are feared dead or missing after Hamas fighters attacked southern Israel, according to reports.

Nathanel Young, 20, was serving in the Israeli army when he was killed in the surprise attack by Palestinian militants, which began on Saturday.

The former pupil at JFS Jewish school in Kenton, north London, had been living in the Bayit Shel Benji lone-soldier house in Raanana, according to the Jewish News.

Mr Young’s brother, Eliot Young, said in a statement released to the BBC: “Nathanel was full of life and the life of the party. He loved his family and friends and was loved by everyone.

Israeli firefighters extinguish fire at a site struck by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip in Ashkelon, southern Israel on Monday
“He loved music and was a talented DJ, DJing both on base and at Benji’s House, the lone-soldier house where he was living.”

Jack Marlowe, 26, who went to the same London school as Mr Young, is believed to be missing, while photographer Dan Darlington is feared to be dead.

Mr Darlington and his friend Carolin Bohl were in Kibbutz Nir Oz when it was attacked by Hamas fighters.

Ms Bohl’s sister, Anja Pasquesi, wrote on Instagram: “Today we learned from Carolin’s friend on the ground in Kibbutz Nor Oz in Israel that she and her friend Danny were killed in a terrorist attack yesterday. We are broken and are working to cope with this unimaginable tragedy.”

Ms Bohl’s brother-in-law Sam Pasquesi said on Instagram there has been no “official confirmation” but there has been “reliable information” on the ground.

A man mourns during the funeral of Israeli Colonel Roi Levy at the Mount Herzl cemetery in Jerusalem on Monday
Mr Marlowe was reported missing while providing security at a music festival near Kibbutz Re’im, close to the Gaza border.

His mother told the Jewish News on Sunday the last message she got from her son was one saying he loved her.

“He was doing security at this rave yesterday and called me at 4.30am to say all these rockets were flying over,” Lisa said.

“Then, at about 5.30am, he texted to say, ‘Signal very bad, everything OK, will keep you updated I promise you’, and that he loves me.”