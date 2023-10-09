Sunak speech gave ‘green light’ to attacks on transgender people, says Labour MP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sunak speech gave ‘green light’ to attacks on transgender people, says Labour MP

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told the Conservative Party Conference they should not be ‘bullied into believing that people can be any sex they want to be’ (Danny Lawson/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told the Conservative Party Conference they should not be 'bullied into believing that people can be any sex they want to be' (Danny Lawson/PA)

Conservative politicians and sections of the press have “given the green light” for transgender people to be attacked on the street, a Labour MP has said.

Veteran MP Dame Angela Eagle accused Rishi Sunak of “gaslighting” the public during his leader’s speech at the Conservative Party Conference last week, in which he weighed in on debates about transgender rights.

During his speech in Manchester, Mr Sunak said: “We shouldn’t get bullied into believing that people can be any sex they want to be. They can’t, a man is a man and a woman is a woman. That’s just common sense.”

At an event on the fringes of the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool on Monday, Dame Angela attacked the Prime Minister’s comments as “farcical”.

She said: “We see this kind of gaslighting whereby those people who are powerful pretend that somehow they’re being bullied by some kind of ideology that none of us have even come across and we know doesn’t exist.”

Investitures at Windsor Castle
Dame Angela Eagle criticised the Prime Minister’s comments, saying they had given the ‘green light’ for violence (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Dame Angela added: “All of this is giving signals to people that LGBT people, particularly trans people, can be attacked in the street.

“We know that there’s been an over 150% increase in the last two or three years in trans hate crimes.

“There’s been increasing hostility towards LGBT people on our streets during the same time because we’ve got people in power and their enablers in the print media basically giving the green light to have violence on the streets by saying these people are not legitimate, these people are a danger.”

Analysis of official figures produced by the charity Stonewall, which jointly hosted Monday’s event with LGBT Labour, showed hate crimes targeting transgender people had risen by 186% in the last five years, including an 11% increase in the past year.

Hate crimes on the basis of sexual orientation have risen 112% in the past five years but decreased by 6% in the past year alone.

Conservative frontbenchers have become increasingly outspoken on transgender rights, with multiple cabinet members referring to transgender people in their conference speeches last week, including Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary, and Steve Barclay, the Health Secretary.

Dame Angela said: “We have to stand up and call this out and fight it. You can’t sort of get a fanatical view of the world like that, which is deeply problematic, and somehow accommodate it.

“You’ve got to call it out for what it is and you’ve got to be very, very open and say this is not acceptable. All human beings have the right to be themselves and live in dignity without being worried about whether they are going to be attacked on the street simply for who they are.”