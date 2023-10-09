Man on holiday in Israel says Government ‘dithering’ in helping Britons leave

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man on holiday in Israel says Government ‘dithering’ in helping Britons leave

By Press Association
Aaron Barwell said he was struggling to leave Israel (Aaron Barwell/PA)
An English tourist who was holidaying in Israel when Hamas attacked the country said the British government is “dithering” in assisting UK citizens trying to escape the conflict.

Aaron Barwell, 48, told the PA news agency he has been struggling to leave Israel as flights out of the country were cancelled and he was turned away at the Jordanian border.

Mr Barwell, a freelancer working in IT, claimed the British government has “been more concerned with political posturing than the actual safety of their citizens”.

He said: “I just want to leave the country as soon as possible.”

Wizz Air and Virgin Atlantic have cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv as a result of the ongoing conflict, while British Airways has also made changes to its flight schedule.

Mr Barwell, who lives near Newcastle, said he was travelling to Jordan from Israel when Hamas attacked and he was forced to return to Jerusalem.

He said he has since booked a flight to Cyprus for Wednesday evening while he stays in Jerusalem’s Old City.

He said: “I couldn’t get a flight to the UK…I’ve got a ticket just to Cyprus just to get out of the country because everything seems to be sold out or cancelled.”

Mr Barwell said the British government was “not doing enough” to help UK nationals in Israel and has “been dithering so I think it’s creating a situation which is putting us more at risk”.

He said: “The official advice on the British Embassy website is just to follow basically what the Israeli authorities said.

“In other words, it is absolutely useless because we’re not getting any direction from anybody.

“The only thing I’ve seen, and I’ve only seen it online, is that they’re assessing the situation which they’ve been doing for days when other countries are actually doing something.”

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office has advised against all but essential travel to Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

It is advising Britons in these areas to register their presence with the office to receive updates.

PA has contacted the Foreign Office for a response.