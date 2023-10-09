Restoring 0.7% aid target not day-one priority for Labour government, Nandy says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Restoring 0.7% aid target not day-one priority for Labour government, Nandy says

By Press Association
Shadow international development secretary Lisa Nandy speaks at the Labour Party conference in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)
Shadow international development secretary Lisa Nandy speaks at the Labour Party conference in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

Labour would not immediately restore the 0.7% aid target if it wins the next election, but aim to do so “as soon as the fiscal situation allows”, Lisa Nandy has said.

The shadow international development secretary also suggested reinstating an independent Department for International Development would not be a priority for the party.

Rishi Sunak temporarily slashed the target to spend 0.7% of national income on official development assistance (ODA) to 0.5% from 2021 when he was chancellor, with the lower goal still in place due to ongoing economic pressures.

Ms Nandy told a fringe event at Labour’s annual conference in Liverpool that “of course” she would like to see a return to the higher level.

But, she said: “we won’t be able to restore the commitment to 0.7 on day one of a Labour government.”

“I want to be really clear that the next Labour government is going to inherit probably the worst economic situation since the Second World War.

“Everything that we’re able to do in government will depend on the success of Rachel Reeves and the team in getting our economy growing so that we can invest in our priorities here at home and overseas.”

Ms Nandy pledged to set out ahead of the general election, expected next year, “a pathway back” to 0.7% by specifying which conditions must be met to restore the goal.

Speaking from the conference main stage earlier, she said Labour is committed to the previous target “as soon as the fiscal situation allows”, adding: “But we won’t stop there.

“We will share British expertise in cutting-edge data technology and use our influence to unlock new, global private financing.”

The shadow frontbencher also raised concerns about how billions of pounds of overseas aid funding has been “increasingly raided” by other Government departments, vowing that Labour would protect the ODA budget.

Ms Nandy was asked whether Labour would commit to restoring the Department for International Development as a standalone ministry.

The Conservative Government’s 2020 decision to fold the department into the Foreign Office has been criticised for leaving the merged entity distracted and with a dearth of development expertise.

The senior Labour figure said: “There is genuinely a question about whether another reorganisation is helpful.”

Ms Nandy was demoted from shadow levelling up secretary to covering the international development brief in Sir Keir Starmer’s shake-up of his top team last month.

But she told the audience at the fringe event: “In many ways, this is my absolute dream job. I’ve gone from levelling up the country to levelling up the world.”