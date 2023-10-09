Britain’s Jewish community is shoulder-to-shoulder with Israel, says Chief Rabbi

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Britain’s Jewish community is shoulder-to-shoulder with Israel, says Chief Rabbi

By Press Association
Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis said Britain’s Jewish community shares Israel’s pain (Lucy North/PA)
Britain’s Jewish community shares the pain of the people of Israel and stands shoulder-to-shoulder with them in the wake of hundreds of killings by Hamas, the Chief Rabbi has said.

Sir Ephraim Mirvis told of “heinous crimes” which had taken place in recent days, as he addressed those gathered at Finchley United Synagogue in north London.

Among the packed congregation was Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who Sir Ephraim praised for having “turned your diary upside down in order to be here” on Monday night and being a “great and wonderful friend” of Israel and the Jewish people.

Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis (left) thanked Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for attending the prayer service at a synagogue in north London (Lucy North/PA)
The Chief Rabbi said there was hardly a single Jewish family in the UK without a “direct connection to Israel at this time”, and said those gathered recalled the life of Nathanel Young and are “deeply concerned” about missing Jake Marlowe.

Mr Young, 20, was a Briton serving in the Israeli Defence Services who died at the Gaza border on Saturday.

Mr Marlowe, a 26 year-old Briton, was providing security at a party in the desert near Kibbutz Re’im when the area was attacked by Hamas and is missing.

Sir Ephraim said few had been left untouched by the events that had unfolded and pledged solidarity with Israelis.

He said: “We have brethren in Israel – parents, siblings, children, nieces, nephews, we have friends there.

“Israel is the very heart of not just the Jewish people, but the Jewish faith and we send out a strong message to our brethren and our friends in Israel this evening. You are not alone. We share your pain. We are crying with you. We share your anguish.

“We share your fate and your destiny and we will always stand shoulder-to-shoulder with you in your time of stress. It has been so encouraging and so heartwarming for us to have received so many messages of support and solidarity.”

Sir Ephraim said seeing Downing Street lit up with the flag of Israel sent “an extraordinary message” throughout the Jewish world and “throughout the decent world”.

Of the PM’s attendance at the short-notice event, the Chief Rabbi said: “No words can adequately encapsulate our feelings of being so grateful to you for being with us right now.

“We know you and your Government, and with some exceptions – yes, there are some exceptions – but you and your Government and the British people are solidly behind that which is right and fourscore against that which is wrong.”

Prompting loud applause from the congregation, Sir Ephraim said: “Good friends are able to differentiate between the forces of darkness and the forces of light, between true and false, between right and wrong,

“And Prime Minister, you are a great and wonderful friend of our Jewish community and of the State of Israel.”

He also thanked Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer “for his statements of support and solidarity for our community, for Israel”.

Addressing the congregation, Mr Sunak pledged his support for Israel, saying: “There are not two sides to these events. There is no question of balance. I stand with Israel.

“We stand with Israel, the United Kingdom stands with Israel against this terrorism today, tomorrow and always.”

Sir Ephraim said every civilian in Israel “is on the front line of this war”, and said while Israel “is aiming to kill murderers”, Hamas is “aiming to kill innocent men, women and children”.

He argued that Israel “has a responsibility to defend herself”, with the “prime responsibility to make the country secure”.

He said: “When innocent Palestinian civilians die or are killed, that was not the intention and of course our hearts go out to all those who suffer the loss of innocence. Israel must continue to do whatever it can for the sake of her citizens.”

Near the beginning of the service, Israeli ambassador to the United Kingdom Tzipi Hotovely lit a candle in memory of those who had been killed.

An organiser said as many as 3,000 are believed to have attended the service, with thousands more tuning in online.