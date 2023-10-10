Three arrests at London protests at Israel-Gaza conflict

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Three arrests at London protests at Israel-Gaza conflict

By Press Association
A protester at a Palestine Solidarity Campaign demonstration near the Israeli Embassy in London on Monday (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Three people have been arrested during protests and vigils over the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

The arrests were confirmed by the Metropolitan Police, who said officers will continue to have an “enhanced visible presence” on the streets of London to reassure the public.

A special focus will be placed on Jewish communities across the city.

Supporters of both Palestine and Israel took to the streets of London on Monday to attend vigils and protests after the conflict heightened on Saturday when Hamas launched an unprecedented attack against Israel.

A police spokesperson said: “UK policing has an obligation to uphold the right to protest. However, we are clear that where any activity crosses into criminality, we will, and have, taken action.”

British Transport Police arrested a 15-year-old male in Kensington High Street on suspicion of assault on an emergency worker, racially motivated criminal damage and possessing an offensive weapon.

A 70-year-old man was also arrested in Kensington on suspicion of racially motivated criminal damage and a 29-year-old man was arrested in Oxford Street on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon.

A police statement said further active arrest enquiries are underway, including into criminal damage to a building in Kensington High Street.

Palestine Solidarity Campaign demonstration – London
People take part in a Palestine Solidarity Campaign demonstration in  London, as the death toll rises amid ongoing violence in Israel and Gaza  (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The statement said the force is “balancing the right to lawful protest against any disruption to Londoners, while ensuring all communities are supported and reassured”.

It said they were aware of concerns about the use of flags and symbols on London’s streets “that could lead to people feeling threatened” although no offences have been identified.

“The waving of a particular flag is not, in itself, a specific criminal offence unless it relates to a proscribed organisation,” the spokesperson said.

“We have zero tolerance for any hate crimes.”

Israel-Hamas conflict
People attending a vigil outside Downing Street, central London, for victims and hostages of Hamas attacks on Monday (Lucy North/PA)

The Israeli embassy in west London was boarded up as hundreds took part in a pro-Palestine demonstration on Monday.

Groups including Stop the War and the Palestine Solidarity Campaign gathered at the embassy in Kensington, waving placards calling for Israel to “end the occupation”.

Fireworks were let off, flares were lit and chants of “Israel is a terrorist state”, “Free Palestine” and “Allahu akbar” rang out.

Around 2,000 people attended a Jewish community vigil in Westminster for Israel, arranged by the Board of Deputies of British Jews and the Jewish Leadership Council.

It comes after Palestinian militant group Hamas sent fighters across the border to Israel and fired thousands of rockets in an unprecedented attack on Saturday.

At least 900 people have reportedly been killed in Israel and more than 600 have been killed in Gaza, with dozens more taken hostage by Hamas.