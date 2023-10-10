UK economy set for weakest growth of G7 next year after downgrade – IMF

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

UK economy set for weakest growth of G7 next year after downgrade – IMF

By Press Association
The IMF said the global economy is ‘limping along, not sprinting’ (James Manning/PA)
The IMF said the global economy is ‘limping along, not sprinting’ (James Manning/PA)

The UK is forecast to record the weakest economic growth across the G7 group of advanced economies next year, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The IMF said UK interest rates are set to remain high for “a little while longer”, into at least next year, due to concerns over persistent inflation.

It came as bosses at the finance body said the global economy is “limping along” amid pressure from persistent inflation and higher borrowing costs in its latest economic outlook.

The IMF, in a new assessment of the UK economy, marginally upgraded its growth prediction for UK gross domestic product (GDP) this year to 0.5%, from 0.4%.

It would be second weakest performance across the G7, behind Germany, according to the United Nations’ financial agency.

The IMF however downgraded its forecasts for the UK’s economic growth next year.

It had previously pointed towards 1% growth for 2024 but on Tuesday reduced this prediction to 0.6% amid pressure from higher interest rates.

This would represent the worst growth rate across all of the G7, while Canada is expected to have the strongest growth, at 1.6%.

In its report, the IMF said: “The decline in (UK) growth reflects tighter monetary policies to curb still-high inflation and lingering impacts of the terms-of-trade shock from high energy prices.”

The Bank of England’s base interest rate currently sits at 5.25% after policymakers held the level last month.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt said: “The IMF have upgraded growth for this year and downgraded it for next – but longer term they say our growth will be higher than France, Germany or Italy.

“To get there we need to deal with inflation and do more to unlock growth – which I will be focusing on in the upcoming Autumn Statement.”

Conservative Party Conference 2023
The IMF said the UK economy is set to grow by 0.5% this year, meeting one of Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s pledges for growth in 2023 (Toby Melville/PA)

IMF director of research Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas said: “The general perspective on the UK is that we have relatively subdued growth, we have falling momentum and we have a labour market which is cooling but inflation remains quite persistent.

“That is going to require monetary policy to remain tight for a little while longer into next year.”

Global GDP is expected to rise by 3% this year and 2.9% next year, according to the latest forecast.

The prediction for 2023 was held the same against the organisation’s previous prediction in July, while its forecast for 2024 saw a 0.1 percentage point decline.

Mr Gourinchas said: “The global economy continues to recover from the pandemic, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the cost-of-living crisis. In retrospect, the resilience has been remarkable.

“Despite war-disrupted energy and food markets and unprecedented monetary tightening to combat decades-high inflation, economic activity has slowed but not stalled.

“Even so, growth remains slow and uneven, with widening divergences. The global economy is limping along, not sprinting.”

The IMF also predicted that the UK will see consumer price index (CPI) inflation of 7.7% for the current year, with this set to slow more sharply to 3.7% next year.

Shadow chief secretary to the Treasury Darren Jones said: “Britain is still paying the price for the Conservatives’ disastrous mismanagement of the economy that is forecast to leave us with the lowest growth in the G7 and working people worse off.”