Cooper warns rapists ‘the police will be after you’ under Labour government

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Cooper warns rapists ‘the police will be after you’ under Labour government

By Press Association
The shadow home secretary said she was ‘sick and tired’ of women who faced abuse and violence ‘being failed’ (Peter Byrne/PA)
The shadow home secretary said she was ‘sick and tired’ of women who faced abuse and violence ‘being failed’ (Peter Byrne/PA)

Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper has warned rapists and abusers “the police will be after you” under a Labour government.

Ms Cooper used her keynote speech at the party conference to set out Labour’s strategy to tackle violence against women and girls.

She told the conference hall that she was “sick and tired” of women who faced abuse and violence “being failed”, generation after generation.

Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper speaking during the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool
Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper was speaking during the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

The next Labour government, she said, would put rape investigation units in every force, domestic abuse experts in every 999 call centre and would require police forces to use tactics normally reserved for terrorist investigations.

Sharing a personal story, Ms Cooper began her speech saying: “My great-great-grandmother was attacked by her husband. First when she was pregnant. The report says he struck and kicked her so she could not sit or lie in bed.

“Then he attacked her with a poker. In front of her daughter. The case went to court, the magistrates bound him over to keep the peace.

“But you know the most shocking thing about that story? That is more protection from the police and courts than many domestic abuse victims get today.”

She noted how change had been talked about for years, adding: “But I am sick and tired of women who face abuse and violence being failed – generation after generation.”

Setting out Labour’s strategy, she said: “Enough is enough, we will not stand for this anymore.

“The next Labour government will put rape investigation units in every force, domestic abuse experts in every 999 call centre. We will require police forces to use tactics normally reserved for organised crime or terrorist investigations to identify and go after the most dangerous repeat abusers and rapists and get them off our streets.

“Know this: if you abuse and hurt women, under a Labour government the police will be after you.”