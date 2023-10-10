Sunak and Hunt hail Euston HS2 business opportunities

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sunak and Hunt hail Euston HS2 business opportunities

By Press Association
The construction site for the HS2 project at Euston in London (Lucy North/PA)
Rishi Sunak has hailed the possibilities of a redeveloped HS2 terminus at Euston, amid a meeting between the Chancellor and key figures from the construction industry.

The Prime Minister would not go so far as to promise HS2 would terminate in Euston when complete but said he was “very confident” the central London destination could be achieved.

It comes after he used a speech at the Tory party conference last week to confirm that ministers were cancelling the HS2 rail line north of Birmingham.

Mr Sunak, who visited East Staffordshire on Tuesday, said: “We are very confident that we can develop a new version of how Euston will be built, which is releasing funds for the taxpayer which we’ve invested in other transport projects now around the country.

“That model that we are using is the one that successfully has been used to develop Battersea, where we attracted private money into the project, saving taxpayers money. That is something we can replicate at Euston.”

Rishi Sunak visit to St George’s Park
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks to members of the media during a visit to St George’s Park, in Burton upon Trent, Staffordshire (Darren Staples/PA)

Pushed again on whether he could promise HS2 would reach Euston, he continued: “This is not just about building a railway station.

“This is also about creating 10,000 homes for young people in central London, which is going to be fantastic news for them, but also (for) business opportunities as well.

“The opportunity here is fantastic to do something different for London, but also releasing billions of pounds of money that can now be invested in transport projects across the country.”

It comes as Jeremy Hunt held talks with construction firms and investors in 11 Downing Street, ahead of the autumn statement in November.

Among those in attendance were Mace, Skanska, Balfour Beatty, Aviva and Mott MacDonald.

A Treasury readout of the meeting said that the private sector has already expressed an interest in the redeveloped Euston project.

It said: “The Chancellor outlined how re-investing £36 billion into better transport links for more people and in more places across the country will mean more local transport improvements for towns and cities, starting sooner and finishing faster.

“He emphasised that, as has always been planned, the HS2 line will finish at Euston station in London. This site, with the potential for as many as 10,000 new homes as well as opportunities for business to thrive, has already attracted extensive investment interest from the private sector.”

The Treasury said that Mr Hunt “welcomed the industry’s views on what the core challenges facing the sector are ahead of autumn statement, and what the Government can do to address these to boost infrastructure investment and delivery”.