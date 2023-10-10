Charities call for Israel-Hamas de-escalation as they claim ambulances bombed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Charities call for Israel-Hamas de-escalation as they claim ambulances bombed

By Press Association
Islamic Relief has called for an urgent ceasefire in Israel and Gaza (Victoria Jones/PA)
UK aid charities have called for urgent de-escalation in the conflict in Israel and Gaza, amid claims ambulances carrying the injured have been hit by air strikes.

Save the Children UK said its teams and their families in Gaza are “terrified” and humanitarian access is “desperately needed”.

Another charity, Islamic Relief, called for an urgent ceasefire to prevent more civilian suffering, and said getting food, medical supplies and fuel into Gaza alongside humanitarian aid is now vital.

Palestinian militant group Hamas – which is banned as a terrorist group by the UK Government – sent fighters across the border to Israel and fired thousands of rockets in an unprecedented attack on Saturday.

Israel has now sealed the Gaza Strip off from food, fuel, medicine and other supplies while launching retaliatory air strikes on the Hamas-ruled territory, which is home to 2.3 million people.

More than 900 people have been killed in Israel, according to the Israeli military, with authorities in Gaza saying about 700 have been killed in the territory and the West Bank, with dozens more taken hostage by Hamas.

A spokesperson for Islamic Relief stationed in Gaza said: “The bombs are falling constantly all around us and the situation here is terrifying. Our homes are shaking due to the intensity of the bombing and children are crying and screaming throughout the night.

“The death toll is rising by the hour and hospitals, schools and mosques have all been hit. Even ambulances carrying injured people have been bombed.”

The spokesperson said hospitals are completely overwhelmed with casualties, including many young children, and doctors are running out of medical supplies and the electricity needed for operations.

They added: “Civilians are the ones suffering, and people will suffer even more now that Israel has announced it’s completely shutting off all supplies of food, fuel and other essentials.”

James Denselow, head of conflict and humanitarian advocacy at Save the Children UK, condemned the violence against children across the region as “widespread and completely unacceptable”.

He said: “The killing and maiming of children, the abduction of children, attacks on their schools and hospitals are all defined by the UN as grave violations, and those responsible should be held to account for their actions.

“Our teams and their families on the ground in Gaza are terrified; there are no safe places to go. Humanitarian access, through safe and secure routes, to get to children is desperately needed.”

Hamas has pledged to kill captured Israeli hostages if retaliatory air strikes hit civilians in Gaza without warnings.

Mr Denselow added: “The only way to truly protect children’s lives is to prioritise policies of de-escalation aimed at ending violence.

“With the humanitarian situation sadly deteriorating, our teams are sheltering in place preparing when able, ready to support those impacted by this conflict.”