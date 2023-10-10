Gas prices soar after reports pipeline leak is ‘not an accident’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Gas prices soar after reports pipeline leak is ‘not an accident’

By Press Association
Gas prices rose around 13% after the news (Yui Mok/PA)
Gas prices rose around 13% after the news (Yui Mok/PA)

UK gas prices soared on Tuesday afternoon after Swedish and Finnish media reported that Finland’s government is set to say that damage to an underwater gas pipeline was not accidental.

The pipeline, which started to leak over the weekend, runs between Finland and Estonia, across the bay of Finland.

It comes into land around 40-50 kilometres (25-31 miles) to the west of the two countries’ capitals, Helsinki and Tallinn.

But on Tuesday, authorities in Finland called the media to a press conference, Swedish Radio, Finnish newspaper Iltalehti and state broadcaster Yle all reported.

Yle said that a press conference, originally scheduled for 2pm local time, has been delayed until 6pm local time (4pm BST).

Following the reports, UK gas prices jumped 12.7% to 123.2p per therm, reaching the highest level for around two weeks.

Citing sources in the Finnish government, Swedish Radio said that the gas pipeline was not damaged naturally.

Researchers in Estonia are also reported not to have noticed any seismological activity, which could indicate an explosion.

On Sunday morning the Balticconnector pipeline in the Gulf of Finland, which is shared by the two countries and Russia, was taken out of service due to a suspected leak.

The operators of the pipeline said that they had noticed an unusual drop in pressure at around 2am local time.

They have not yet said what they think might have caused the leak. But the companies warned that if they find a leak it could take months to repair the damage.

It comes a little over a year after explosions hit the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines in the Baltic, which transported gas from Russia to Germany.

The Balticonnector pipeline is used to send gas between Estonia and Finland, depending on which country is most in need at any point.

Both countries said that their energy security was not under threat due to the potential leak. The pipeline opened in 2020.