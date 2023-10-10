Euro 2028 could be ‘massive boon’ for Scottish economy – Yousaf

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Euro 2028 could be ‘massive boon’ for Scottish economy – Yousaf

By Press Association
The First Minister said he was ‘really pleased’ at the news (Andy Buchanan/PA)
The First Minister said he was ‘really pleased’ at the news (Andy Buchanan/PA)

Humza Yousaf has said the legacy of Scotland hosting the Euro 2028 tournament could be a “massive boon” for the economy.

The First Minister said the legacy of the tournament may be “really extensive”, with fans from around the continent coming to Glasgow.

Glasgow will be one of nine host cities across the UK and Ireland, with matches taking place at Hampden Park.

Speaking to the PA news agency, Mr Yousaf said he wa “really pleased” about Scotland’s role.

He said: “Scotland has hosted major sporting events and done so really well.

“And why I’m really excited about Euro 2028 year coming to Scotland, and of course the UK nations and Ireland, is that the economic benefit and most importantly the sporting legacy could be really extensive.

“As a football fan I can’t wait.”

He said he would keep MSPs updated in the plans for investment, saying: “The economic impact of fans coming from across Europe, probably across the world, to enjoy Euro 2028 could be a massive boon for our economy.

“And of course at a time when, absolutely no doubt, we could need it.”

He added: “Given Scotland’s current form, I look forward to Scotland defending its European title come Euro 2028.”

Hampden Park
Matches will take place at Hampden Park (Steve Welsh/PA)

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack also welcomed the fact the Euros are coming to Scotland.

He released a statement saying: “Congratulations to Scotland, all the home nations and Ireland, in netting Euro 2028 for these shores.

“This is the result of much hard work by a broad range of partners including the UK and devolved governments, Football Associations and many more.

“We have already seen the tremendous atmosphere created when Scotland hosted games during the Euros a couple of years ago and I look forward to more exciting matches in front of the best fans in the world at Hampden.

“It promises to be a festival of spectacular football.”

Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell said: “It is a tremendous privilege, and honour, to again be awarded Euro host status, and I look forward to the building upon the existing strength of our unique partnership as we begin the journey towards 2028.”