Starmer promises to get tough with MPs if they block his plans for new homes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Starmer promises to get tough with MPs if they block his plans for new homes

By Press Association
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer promised to ‘get tough’ if MPs block plans for new homes (PA)
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer promised to ‘get tough’ if MPs block plans for new homes (PA)

Sir Keir Starmer said he would get “tough” with Labour MPs who stand in the way of his plans to rip through planning red tape to build homes and modern infrastructure.

The Labour leader, who has promised to “bulldoze” his way to a new Britain, said he would stand up to his own party in order to achieve his goal.

After his keynote conference speech was interrupted by a glitter-throwing protester, Sir Keir said he would not let an “idiot” derail his efforts to get into power and begin a 10-year programme of reform.

Labour Party Conference 2023
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer carried out a series of interviews to set out his vision after his conference speech (Peter Byrne/PA)

Promising that he would overcome objections from “nimby” MPs to build 1.5 million homes, he said: “We are going to have to be tough with anybody who stands in the way of that and that will include any Labour MPs who say: ‘Well, I’m signed up to the project but just not here.’”

He told Times Radio he was confident he could hit his house-building target, which would include plans for the next generation of new towns.

The Labour leader said he had been “bombproofing” the party’s policies in the past year: “Some people have interpreted those shifts of position as somehow a weakness – actually it’s a strength to say: ‘I will not put anything before the electorate after what they’ve been through, which I do not think is credible, that can’t be delivered.’”

He added: “In five years’ time, if we’re lucky enough to get elected next time to serve, the electorate will have their chance to judge whether we are delivering on what we’ve said. I’m confident we will. But of course the electorate will have to judge.

“But what I don’t want to do and didn’t want to do yesterday was to pretend that all of this can be done in one five-year term – the damage that’s been done to our country is huge. And that’s why I talked in terms of a 10-year project of national renewal.”

The start of Sir Keir’s address to the Labour conference – one of the main chances to set out his vision to the country ahead of a general election expected next year – was disrupted by a protester calling for a proportional voting system.

Sir Keir said he would not let an “idiot” disrupt his efforts to get Labour into power.

The Labour leader said he had “ruthlessly” transformed his party in the first phase of the job, then had to “expose the Tories and the SNP as not fit to govern”. But he has now set out on the third stage, which is “setting out the positive case” for change after a “decade of decline”.

He told Times Radio that when he saw the protester mount the Liverpool stage, “my overwhelming feeling was: ‘I am not going to let you ruin four years of hard work in this party.’”

Asked if he feared for his safety, he said: “I just wanted to get on with the speech and that’s why I rolled up my sleeves and got on with it.

“I didn’t want that idiot to interrupt that and I don’t want that idiot to dominate what I’ve got to say today.”

Labour’s conference draws to a close on Wednesday with a focus on public service reforms.

Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting will tell activists a Labour government would “turn the NHS on its head” as he argues reform is more important than pouring money into a health system “that isn’t working”.

He will warn that the NHS faces bankruptcy unless it is overhauled as he sets out plans to shift its focus from hospitals to providing more care in the community, from analogue to digital, and from sickness to prevention.

Shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson will also address the gathering’s final day to pledge that Labour would tackle the “chronic cultural problem with maths” by making sure it is taught better to children from a younger age.

Sir Keir Starmer NHS speech
Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting will set out his plans for NHS reform (Ian West/PA)

Mr Streeting will say that Labour’s changes to the NHS will provide a better service for patients while securing better value for taxpayers’ money.

He is expected to say: “Be in no doubt about the scale of the challenge. In the longer term, the challenge of rising chronic disease, combined with our ageing society, threatens to bankrupt the NHS.

“Pouring ever-increasing amounts of money into a system that isn’t working is wasteful in every sense.

“A waste of money we don’t have. A waste of time that is running out. A waste of potential, because the NHS has so much going for it.”

He will vow to create “a neighbourhood health service as much as a National Health Service, pioneering cutting edge treatment and technology, preventing ill-health, not just treating it.

“Achieving our mission will take time, investment, and reform. Reform is even more important than investment.”

Labour has unveiled details of its NHS reform agenda at the conference, including paying staff overtime and providing extra scanners in a bid to bring down record waiting lists.