Deputy Children’s Commissioner appointed to anti-slavery role

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Deputy Children’s Commissioner appointed to anti-slavery role

By Press Association
Eleanor Lyons will take up the role from December 11 (Home Office/PA)
Eleanor Lyons will take up the role from December 11 (Home Office/PA)

A new Anti-Slavery Commissioner has been announced after 18 months of the role being vacant.

Eleanor Lyons, who is the current deputy Children’s Commissioner for England, has been appointed to take on the job of leading efforts to prevent, detect and prosecute modern slavery offences across the country.

Ms Lyons will take up the role from December 11 for a fixed term of three years.

She said she is “committed to a victim-centric approach” and will work to ensure survivors’ experiences “inform my work to effect meaningful change”.

There had been criticism of the Government from the previous post-holder for leaving the role unfilled for so long.

It has been vacant since Dame Sara Thornton finished her term in April 2022.

Earlier this year, speaking during a session of the Home Affairs Committee’s inquiry into human trafficking, Dame Sara described the failure to find someone to replace her as “deeply regrettable” and suggested there could be a conflict of interest with the Home Office being in charge of the appointment.

Ex-prime minister Theresa May, who as home secretary led the passage of the Modern Slavery Act which established the post, had also previously questioned when the role would be filled.

The Independent Anti-slavery Commissioner (IASC) is an independent monitoring body of the Home Office.

Modern slavery can consist of slavery, servitude, forced or compulsory labour and human trafficking, with victims unable to escape their situation of exploitation generally due to threats, punishment, violence, coercion and deception.

Congratulating Ms Lyons, Home Secretary Suella Braverman said she will “provide tremendous insight and expertise as she takes up this role”.

Ms Lyons said: “Modern slavery and human trafficking are abhorrent crimes. Our response must be focused on prosecuting those responsible, preventing further exploitation and protecting victims, particularly those least often heard.

“The Independent Anti-Slavery Commissioner was created to drive efforts forward and encourage best practice across the UK.

“I look forward to working constructively with stakeholders and building on the progress that has been made since the role was created. I am committed to a victim-centric approach and to ensuring that survivors’ experiences inform my work to effect meaningful change.”

Ms Lyons, who will finish her role current role as deputy Children’s Commissioner before beginning her anti-slavery role, was previously special adviser to the prime minister, defence secretary and chief whip between November 2017 and August 2019.