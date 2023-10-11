Labour MSP hits out at Government ‘failure’ to support disabled

Labour MSP Pam Duncan-Glancy has hit out at the Scottish Government’s support for disabled people after a Holyrood committee did not back a Bill she proposed.

Ms Duncan-Glancy has put forward the Disabled Children and Young People (Transitions to Adulthood) Bill, which aims to support disabled people as they leave school.

The Bill would place a legal duty on a specific government minister to improve the opportunities of disabled young people, as well as ensuring councils have plans in place for each disabled child as they progress to adulthood.

In a stage one report of the Bill, the Education, Children and Young People’s Committee, MSPs – excluding Labour’s Martin Whitfield – said they were “not convinced that the general principles should be agreed”.

But convener Sue Webber said the Bill has “shone a light on the challenges faced by disabled young people and their families” and called for services to be improved.

Speaking on Wednesday, Ms Duncan-Glancy described the committee report as a “dossier of failure”, adding that Government “failure and inaction” had “shattered” the dreams of young people.

“We have long been promised action on transitions but we still have no strategy from the Government and no support for councils grappling with strangled budgets – and disabled people and their families are the casualty,” she said.

“Labour is committed to building an education system where background is no barrier to opportunity, and Scottish Labour would take decisive and early action to make sure disabled young people get the fighting chance that they deserve.

“Under the SNP, disabled young people are being told to wait and see, but with Labour they’ll get their future back.”

The Scottish Government said it recognises both the importance of the transition between youth and adulthood for disabled people, as well as the barriers they face, which will be tackled by its National Transitions to Adulthood Strategy – with a working group meeting since March to create the plan.