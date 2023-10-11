Feminist fight not over, says UK teenager on Hillary Clinton Instagram takeover

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Feminist fight not over, says UK teenager on Hillary Clinton Instagram takeover

By Press Association
Hillary Clinton has loaned her Instagram account to two teenagers to mark International Day of the Girl (Niall Carson/PA)
The fight is far from over and feminism is still very much needed, a county Durham teenager has told Hillary Clinton’s six million Instagram followers.

The 19-year-old was one of two young people taking over the former US presidential candidate’s social media account to mark the International Day of the Girl.

Global children’s charity Plan International UK said 20 girls were taking over positions of power in business, politics and media on Wednesday.

In a video posted to Mrs Clinton’s account, Lois – whose surname has not been given – said: “If anyone tries to tell you that feminism is no longer needed, that is the furthest thing from the truth. The fight is far from over.”

Lois was teaming up with a teenager from the US for the Instagram account takeover with the aim of championing gender equality, showing support for girls and women from different global communities and highlighting the importance of young activists.

Lois said: “I am very grateful for this opportunity to take over and share my voice on Hillary Clinton’s Instagram. I would have never have thought that a young, working class girl from the North East of England would have ever been able to do something like this. It’s really empowering.

“It’s important young women like Nora and I are given the tools and resources to use our voices and be given platforms to talk about things that directly affect us, because at the end of the day, they are affecting us and who knows better about the experiences of women and girls, than women and girls themselves.”

Other temporary takeovers included Emily Eavis’ role as co-organiser of Glastonbury Festival, Andy Burnham’s position as Mayor of Manchester and Misan Harriman’s role as chair of the London’s Southbank Centre.

Rose Caldwell, Plan International UK chief executive, said: “Seeing girls take over business, politics and media is an inspiring celebration of the incredible potential of girls. The talent, ideas and strength of girls has the power to change the world, but change isn’t coming fast enough, and girls tell us they have had enough of the empty rhetoric.

“Together with girls we can make sure International Day of the Girl becomes more than just a day in the calendar, but a catalyst for powering a world where every girl can reach her potential.”