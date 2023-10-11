Healthcare awareness campaign launched early ahead of expected winter pressure

A campaign to ensure people know the appropriate place to go for healthcare is being launched earlier than in previous years.

The Scottish Government’s Right Care Right Place campaign helps people understand which setting is best for their medical concerns, ahead of the expected increase in demand for the NHS over winter.

It will stress that A&E is only for genuine emergencies and point to resources like the NHS Inform website and the NHS 24 helpline.

The latest weekly A&E waiting time performance figures showed that a third of patients waited longer than the Scottish Government’s target time in accident and emergency departments.

Health Secretary Michael Matheson said the campaign would alleviate pressure on the NHS.

He said: “Since early spring we have been working closely with colleagues across the NHS and social care to make sure that every possible mitigation is in place ahead of winter.

“Our winter plan will be published later this month.

“Public information and awareness is a key part of our plan, and that’s why we are starting our awareness campaign earlier than in previous years.

“Through this campaign we want to make sure the public know exactly how to access services when they need them.

“This will help everyone to get the right care, in the right place as quickly as possible.”