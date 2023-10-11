London councils warn of financial ‘knife edge’ as overspends grow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

London councils warn of financial ‘knife edge’ as overspends grow

By Press Association
The London skyline (PA)
The London skyline (PA)

Councils in London have warned their finances are on a “knife edge” as they expect to have to make half a billion pounds in savings to balance their books next year.

A survey of the capital’s 32 local authorities found 29 are already set to collectively overspend on their budgets by £400 million this year, with many services in peril.

The cross-party London Councils group said boroughs are facing a “perfect storm” of prolonged high inflation, sharply rising demand for services and insufficient Government funding which has increased the risk of financial failure.

The warning comes as councils across the country have said they are experiencing severe financial pressures, with seven councils issuing Section 114 notices declaring effective bankruptcy since 2020.

Havering Borough Council recently warned that it could be effectively bankrupt within six months.

Homeless figures
Homelessness is a key driver of rising costs to councils in London (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)

Pressures on adult and children’s social care, combined with London’s worsening homelessness crisis, are said to be the biggest drivers of budget overspends.

The London Councils group estimates that nearly 170,000 Londoners, equivalent to one in 50 of the city’s residents, are homeless and currently living in temporary accommodation paid for councils.

London boroughs collectively are expected to overspend their budgets for this accommodation by £90 million this year alone

They are calling on Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to boost support for local services and stabilise council finances in the Autumn Statement due next month.

Measures called for include an overall funding increase of at least 9%, in line with the rise last year, and investment to reduce homelessness, including an uplift in the local housing allowance and homelessness prevention grant.

London Councils also says the “broken local government finance system” must be reformed alongside longer-term funding settlements and more devolved powers.

Claire Holland, Labour leader of Lambeth Borough Council and acting chair of London Councils, said: “Borough finances are on a knife edge – with grim implications for the future of local services in the capital.

“The combination of higher costs due to spiralling inflation, skyrocketing demand for services, and insufficient levels of government funding leaves boroughs in an extremely precarious position. The pressure is relentless – we face a £400 million shortfall this year, which rises to £500 million next year unless the government provides more support.

“Councils play a vital role in their communities providing essential services and in tackling so many major challenges, such as addressing homelessness, unlocking economic growth, and making faster progress towards net zero.

“The Government must use the Autumn Statement to bolster council finances. This will be crucial for helping boroughs stabilise budgets and sustain London’s local services.”

London Councils said the resources available to the capital’s local authorities remain almost a fifth lower than in 2010, despite a population increase of almost 800,000 more Londoners which is broadly equivalent to a city the size of Leeds.

It added this pressure has been exacerbated by over £1 billion in unfunded or underfunded new burdens over that period, including the government transferring responsibility to local authorities for financing council tax support and other measures.

The Government has been approached for comment.