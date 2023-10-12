Younger, lower-paid workers in firing line of high rates, says Bank policymaker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Younger, lower-paid workers in firing line of high rates, says Bank policymaker

By Press Association
The Bank of England is expecting the UK economy to grow slower than previously thought in the next few months (Aaron Chown/PA)
The Bank of England is expecting the UK economy to grow slower than previously thought in the next few months (Aaron Chown/PA)

Younger and low-income workers could be forced to bear the brunt of the nation’s high interest rates, according to a member of the Bank of England’s decision-making Monetary Policy Committee (MPC).

Policymakers last month voted to hold rates at 5.25% after 14 increases in a row, though they cautioned not to assume the end of rate rises.

It marked the first time since November 2021 that the MPC met without deciding to raise interest rates, which have soared from 0.1% to 5.25% as the Bank attempted to put a lid on runaway inflation.

Dr Swati Dhingra, who joined the MPC in August 2022, has frequently voted against a rise, telling the BBC she held concerns over the impact on households and businesses.

She told the broadcaster: “The economy’s already flatlined. And we think only about 20% or 25% of the impact of the interest rate hikes have been fed through to the economy.

“So I think that there’s also this worry that that might mean that we’re going to have to pay a higher cost than we should be paying.”

Dr Dhingra said inflation, along with weaker spending and job cuts ultimately triggered by higher rates, all affect younger and lower paid workers the most.

“The kinds of price increases that we’re seeing, which is energy and food, those will typically impact those people more”, she said.

“And then the interest rates will also typically impact younger, less educated people more. So… eventually when we come out of all of this, we’re going to see that possibly inequality is going to rise.”

With the Bank expecting the UK economy to grow slower than previously thought in the next few months, Dr Dhingra also warned the UK “should be prepared” for a recession.

She said: “When you’re growing as slowly as we’re growing now, the chances of recession or not recession are going to be pretty equally balanced.

“So we should be prepared for that… it’s not going to be great times ahead.”

Policymakers are next set to meet in November.