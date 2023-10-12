GDP grows by 0.2% in August, official data shows

The UK’s economy grew slightly in August, with the country’s service sector leading the way, the Office for National Statistics has said.

Gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 0.2% over the month, in line with what economists had expected.

The ONS also said it had downgraded July’s performance from a fall of 0.5% to a 0.6% drop.

“Our initial estimate suggests GDP grew a little in August, led by strong growth in services which was partially offset by falls in manufacturing and construction,” ONS director of economic statistics Darren Morgan said.

“Within services, education returned to normal levels, while computer programmers and engineers both had strong months.

“Across the last three months as a whole the economy has grown modestly, led by car manufacturing and sales, and construction.”