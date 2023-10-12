At least 100 people travel to Israel from UK to join fight against Hamas

At least 100 people are believed to have travelled from the UK to Israel to serve in the Israeli military as it mounts a retaliatory campaign against Hamas.

The Israeli Embassy in the UK said it was understood those who travelled were “reservists and active duty soldiers” in the Israel Defence Forces (IDF).

A statement said: “The Embassy of Israel understands that at least 100 reservists and active duty soldiers have gone back to Israel from the UK to serve in the IDF”.

The announcement came as family members of some of those held hostage by Hamas in Gaza gave an emotional press conference in London.

Concerns remain high for the safety of British citizens in the region, with reports that 17 UK nationals are either dead or missing, including children.

On Wednesday, it was confirmed that another Briton died in the incursion by Hamas fighters on Saturday.

Jake Marlowe, 26, is among three known to have died. He was originally recorded as missing but was confirmed dead by the Israeli embassy in London.