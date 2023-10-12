UK and US should form energy partnership akin to Aukus, US senator says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK and US should form energy partnership akin to Aukus, US senator says

By Press Association
An energy partnership would see Western companies producing technology for their domestic economies (Danny Lawson/PA)
The UK and US should form an energy partnership similar to the Aukus defence alliance that would see more manufacturing of renewable technology in the West, a US senator has said.

Tammy Duckworth, who represents Illinois in the US Senate, has been visiting the UK to encourage British businesses to help supply the West’s decarbonisation efforts.

She said the US is in desperate need of transformers to upgrade its electricity grid, but is struggling because much of what it needs is produced in China, which the US is trying to exclude from its green industrial revolution.

Senator Duckworth wants allied countries to produce that technology instead, which would give the West an “economic advantage” over other countries.

Referencing the defence pact between Australia, the UK and US, she said: “I think we should create a similar type of an accord, at least between the UK and the US on energy policy.

“For far too long, the United States and the UK, having invented many of these renewable technologies, as well as the carbon neutral technologies, walked away from them and let countries like the PRC (People’s Republic of China) take ownership of the production of the manufacturing of that technology.”

The Iraq war veteran, who lost both her legs when her Blackhawk helicopter was shot down, said the US is trying to promote solar panel installations but is having to buy them from China and is concerned the east Asian country is taking the lead in renewable technology production.

“What I’m here in the UK talking to folks about is let’s build an Aukus for energy, for renewables, let’s get American companies and UK companies to work together to fill the demand and needs of that market,” she said.

US Ukraine
Sen Tammy Duckworth (Mariam Zuhaib/AP)

The US recently introduced its Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which aims to encourage companies to produce renewable technology on US soil while avoiding components manufactured in China.

Consumers buying these products, such as electric cars, qualify for tax credits – and many energy analysts and campaigners have said the UK should adopt its own version of the Act.

Senator Duckworth stopped short of agreeing, but said the IRA has been a “huge stimulus” for US manufacturing, having such a positive impact that Republican politicians who voted against the Act are now taking credit for it.

She also described climate change as a national security issue that threatens global peace – and that the cheaper renewable technology becomes, the more other countries will turn away from oil.

“What I’m doing is I’m trying to make sure that we put the same efforts into decarbonisation, the same efforts, priorities, into renewables that we do in terms of national security,” she said.

“This is a national security issue. It is just as important for us to invest in renewables as it is to invest in Abrams tanks and Blackhawk helicopters and F-35 fighter jets.

“Climate change has resulted in major population shifts that have resulted in major conflicts all over the world, everywhere.

“You see people no longer able to stay in their indigenous areas having to move because of crop failure and trying to go into new places. You see this in Africa, in particular.

“And so part of what we need to do is, again, help nations be able to manage that shift into a renewable future and find ways to make those the economic opportunities of the future.”