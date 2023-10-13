Decision not to light up Wembley arch for Israel slammed by antisemitism adviser

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Decision not to light up Wembley arch for Israel slammed by antisemitism adviser

By Press Association
There have been calls for the Wembley arch to be lit in the colours of the Israel flag (PA)
The Football Association (FA)’s decision not to light up the Wembley arch to pay respects to Israel has been branded “mind-blowing” by the Government’s independent adviser on antisemitism.

Bodies across the UK have been urged by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport to pay tribute at sporting events to victims of violence in Israel after attacks by Palestinian militant group Hamas on the country.

Ahead of Friday’s friendly between the English and Australian football teams at Wembley Stadium, the FA said players will wear black armbands and a period of silence will be observed to remember victims of the conflict.

However, the arch will not be lit and flags, replica kits and other representations of nationality beyond those related to England or Australia will not be allowed inside the venue.

Lord John Mann, the Government’s antisemitism adviser, told LBC’s Nick Ferrari: “I made it easy for them (the FA). I said, ‘Why don’t you put up the Jewish prayer colours which have been there for thousands of years?’

“The Wembley arch is seen by the Jewish community in north London more than any other icon, and the fact they couldn’t do that for an hour or two last night just to give that message of hope and comfort, I find depressing.

“I find it quite mind-blowing.

“Instead they’re having a minute’s silence on a Friday evening when not a single Jewish person will be present.”

The FA has been criticised by the Government and Jewish organisations for its decision.

Last year, it lit the arch in the blue and yellow colours of the Ukraine flag after the country was invaded by Russia.

Russian invasion of Ukraine
The Wembley arch lit up in the colours of Ukraine’s flag (Amanda Rose/Wembley Park/PA)

After Hamas’s attack at the weekend, the Israeli military retaliated by firing missiles at the Gaza Strip, with a ground offensive also being prepared.

The conflict is thought to have already left close to 3,000 people dead.

Lord Mann said he is “kept awake at night” by the danger posed to Jews in Britain.

The peer added: “When schools are too scared to open, when families are scared to go out, it is scary, very scary.”