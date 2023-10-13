Sunak says ‘terrorism must not prevail’ as he meets allies in Sweden

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sunak says ‘terrorism must not prevail’ as he meets allies in Sweden

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has addressed the Joint Expeditionary Force summit on the Baltic island of Gotland, Sweden (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has addressed the Joint Expeditionary Force summit on the Baltic island of Gotland, Sweden (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Terrorism “must not prevail” in Ukraine or Israel, Rishi Sunak has told a summit of northern European nations in Sweden.

The Prime Minister is on the Baltic island of Gotland for a UK-led defence grouping, where the war in Ukraine and the escalating crisis in Israel and Gaza will top the agenda.

The 10-strong Joint Expeditionary Force gathering had been expected to see the leaders focus on the threat from Russia as the war in Ukraine heads into another winter.

The invasion has focused minds in northern European about the threat posed by Vladimir Putin, with a fresh emphasis placed on security co-operation in the region.

JEF Summit
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during a plenary session at the summit (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

While security and support for Ukraine is still set to dominate discussions, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressing leaders on Friday, the conflict raging in the Middle East has overshadowed the meeting.

The Prime Minister, who spent Thursday night aboard a Royal Navy frigate in Gotland, opened his address to fellow leaders with a pledge to support both Ukraine and Israel.

“I think it’s important for us to say that we’re all outraged by the terrorist attacks that have happened in Israel.

“As you will all agree that we will stand with Israel at this moment. I’ve offered Prime Minister Netanyahu my full support.

“Terrorism will not, must not, prevail, in Ukraine, in Europe, in anywhere else.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak welcomes Ulf Kristersson, Prime Minister of Sweden, on board HMS Diamond
The Prime Minister welcomes Swedish counterpart Ulf Kristersson on board HMS Diamond (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Ahead of the summit, Mr Sunak met with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson aboard HMS Diamond, something the British leader described as a “symbol” of the co-operation between the two countries.

The two men will sign a new strategic partnership agreement as part of the gathering.

Downing Street said the pair discussed “shared European challenges such as energy security and illegal migration”, while also agreeing on the need to keep backing Kyiv as the war continues.

The Prime Minister described the Joint Expeditionary Force as the “first line of defence”, as he praised progress on defence co-operation.

“We’ve done more in the last 18 months than we’ve done in almost a decade before,” he said. “I think that speaks to the energy which we put into this gathering but also the urgency that the situation demands.”

Mr Kristersson, who said that leaders would reaffirm their support for Ukraine, told the meeting that Russia “poses the most significant and direct threat to security and stability” in the region.

“We obviously face this security situation together, acting as a complement to Nato.”

Mr Sunak also met with Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen for a bilateral meeting.

Ahead of his arrival in Sweden, the Prime Minister confirmed the UK will send Royal Navy vessels and surveillance aircraft to the eastern Mediterranean to support Israel.

Mr Sunak said the deployment will “support efforts to ensure regional stability and prevent further escalation”.