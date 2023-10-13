Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey says ‘things look better’ than a year ago

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey says ‘things look better’ than a year ago

By Press Association
The Governor of the Bank of England said things in the UK look better than they did a year ago in a nod to the mini-budget chaos of last autumn.

Speaking at the International Monetary Fund (IMF)’s annual meeting in Marrakech, Morocco, Andrew Bailey said he was one of the few people there who could point to things being better now.

“From an economic point of view, if we look back over the last year I would say I’m probably the one person that can come in here and say things really do look better today than they did on this day last year,” he said.

“I can say that with some confidence.”

Mr Bailey has previously spoken about his experience of last year’s IMF meeting in Washington, which happened shortly after then-prime minister Liz Truss and then-chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget.

“People were saying, ‘We didn’t think the UK would do this’,” he told the Treasury Select Committee last year.

On Friday, he said there are signs inflation is coming down but there is much left to do.

He said the Bank’s policy will continue to be “restrictive”.

Mr Bailey added: “We have made, I think, particularly in the last few months, solid progress in terms of showing signs that inflation is being tackled.

“But let’s not get carried away because there’s an awful lot still to do.

“I think many of us now see policy operating in a restrictive fashion and I’m obviously going to have to say that I think that’s what it needs to do.”

Mr Bailey said this will have an impact on the UK’s economy and is contributing to a “subdued outlook” for the country.

But without getting inflation back to target, that outlook would be even more subdued, he said.

He said last month’s decision to keep interest rates at 5.25% was “a tight one” and predicted “they’re going to go on being tight ones”.