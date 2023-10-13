Irish deputy PM calls on Israel to rescind Gaza evacuation order

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Irish deputy PM calls on Israel to rescind Gaza evacuation order

By Press Association
Tanaiste and Minister for Defence Micheal Martin (Brian Lawless/PA)
Ireland’s deputy prime minister has called on Israel to rescind an order for citizens to evacuate Gaza, saying “two wrongs don’t make a right”.

It comes after the United Nations (UN) said it was told by the Israeli military that the approximately 1.1 million people in northern Gaza “should relocate to southern Gaza” within 24 hours, a move described by the international body’s humanitarian office as “impossible”.

Speaking at an event in Co Cork, Micheal Martin said: “We’re all witnessing the horrific outcome of the Hamas attack on Israel and random and indiscriminate murder of Israelis.”

Mr Martin noted the funeral of 22-year-old Irish-Israeli citizen Kim Damti, who died after an attack on a music festival near the Gaza border, as well as the “harrowing” account of Thomas Hand, who said his eight-year-old daughter Emily died following Hamas attacks on the Beeri Kibbutz.

He said: “The human suffering here is quite shocking and we’re now seeing the outcome of that violence in terms of terribly sad funerals and bereavement and confirmation of deaths.

“In respect of Israel and Gaza, we’ve been very clear that Israel has a right to self-defence but it must be within international law and that there are obligations under the Geneva Convention.

“It simply isn’t feasible that a million people can move out of the city in 24 hours.

“That call by Israel should be rescinded and should be pulled back because I think everybody knows it’s not something that can be achieved at all and I think it puts enormous trauma on the ordinary civilians and Gazans.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar (Brian Lawless/PA)

“Two wrongs don’t make a right and there’s an obligation to protect civilians in Gaza, to protect children and families and so forth and people who have nothing to do with Hamas.”

“There are challenges and I would accept that Israel has a legitimate right to deal with Hamas because Hamas has waged war on its civilians but it cannot be in the context of an attack on the civilian population of Gaza.

“Our value system is one that does not in any way support any collective punishment of an entire population. That’s not acceptable from our perspective.”

Mr Martin is working with the UN and European colleagues on establishing humanitarian corridors.

“It’s now essential that significant amounts of humanitarian aid needs to get into Gaza into the hospitals there and also in terms of supporting children and families,” he said.

Asked about suggestions from some commentators that Ireland is inherently antisemetic, Mr Martin rejected the characterisation.

He said: “Ireland has a strong reputation globally in respect of its adherence to human rights. We’re subscribed to all of the antisemitic conventions and we work with others to root out antisemitism.

“And we have a Jewish community in Ireland that we cherish and our constitution cherishes the Jewish tradition within Ireland also.

“And I think we have to separate that from legitimate criticism, from time to time, in terms of Israeli government policy towards the Palestinian question.

“And in democracies there’s always room for legitimate debate but in respect of the Hamas attack on Israeli citizens, there can be no equivocation and no reservations in condemning the brutality, the barbarity of that attack.

“Also, there can be no sort of connection between that and the broader question of Palestine, and any attempts to connect the two, I think are wrong.”

Ireland’s prime minister Leo Varadkar has also said Israel is engaging in collective punishment and does not have the right to breach international law in its response in Gaza.

On Thursday, he said: “Israel is under threat. They do have a right to defend themselves but they don’t have the right to breach international humanitarian law.

“And I’m really concerned about what I’m seeing happening in Gaza at the moment.

“To me, it amounts to collective punishment. Cutting off power, cutting off fuel supplies and water supplies, that’s not the way a respectable democratic state should conduct itself.”