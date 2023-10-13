London Mayor fears ‘disproportionate’ Israeli response in Gaza

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

London Mayor fears ‘disproportionate’ Israeli response in Gaza

By Press Association
Sadiq Khan said he hoped Israel would ‘reconsider’ its tactics in Gaza (Yui Mok/PA)
Sadiq Khan said he hoped Israel would ‘reconsider’ its tactics in Gaza (Yui Mok/PA)

The Mayor of London said he fears a “disproportionate” response by Israel to the attacks by Hamas could lead to “inexplicable suffering” in Gaza.

Sadiq Khan also called for the Israeli government to reconsider blocking off food, water and electricity to the region in response to the killings and kidnappings by the militant group, which led to the deaths of more than 1,000 Israelis last weekend.

Israel’s military has since ordered more than one million Palestinians living in northern Gaza to evacuate in 24 hours, according to the United Nations.

Israel Palestinians
The UN has warned against moving more than one million people through such a narrow strip of land (AP)

Speaking to the PA news agency during a visit to Medical Aid For Palestinians (MAP), a charity based in Islington, London, on Friday, Mr Khan said: “I’ve spoken to Londoners who lost family members in Gaza and Londoners who’ve lost family as a consequence of the Hamas terrorist attack last weekend, so we’re feeling the pain here.

“But we are worried about the response of the Israeli government being disproportionate (and) leading to the sort of suffering which is inexplicable.

“We’re talking about human suffering on a scale which this charity, who has worked in that area for decades, hasn’t seen.”

Speaking to an ITV journalist at the same event, he added: “The concerns many of us have is the response from the Israeli government and its disproportionality in relation to the suffering in Gaza.

“No child has joined Hamas to my knowledge. Those people who are in hospital aren’t members of Hamas.

“Of course, Israel must go after Hamas but what’s happening in Gaza is suffering on a scale which this charity has never seen.”

The Labour mayor urged the British Government to put pressure on Israel to practise restraint, adding: “I’m hoping the Israeli government will reconsider, understanding the pressure internationally, when you hear what the United Nations are saying, what the World Health Organisation are saying, and when you listen to those people on the ground.

“We should use our good relationship with the Israeli government to remind them of the importance of responding proportionately, allowing food, water, and medicine to reach the people of Gaza, and explain the unreasonableness of expecting over one million people, a population the size of Birmingham, to leave their homes and go south.

“Speaking to people here, there’s no way for them to go south.”

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric called the evacuation order “impossible” without “devastating humanitarian consequences”.

Tel Aviv said on Thursday its complete siege of Gaza would remain in place until some 150 hostages taken by Hamas are freed.

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said it was right for Israel to give advance warning of its military action so people “can move”, saying the country had a right to “go after” Hamas.

The UK has so far sent Royal Navy vessels and Royal Air Force surveillance planes to the area, while Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said he had not ruled out Britain sending further assistance.