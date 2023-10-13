London sees ‘massive increase’ in antisemitic incidents and offences, Met says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
London sees 'massive increase' in antisemitic incidents and offences, Met says

By Press Association
London has seen a ‘massive increase’ in antisemitic incidents since the Israel-Hamas conflict, from the playing of German military music to intimidation outside synagogues, the Metropolitan Police said (Alamy/PA)
London has seen a “massive increase” in antisemitic incidents since the Israel-Hamas conflict, from the playing of German military music to intimidation outside synagogues, the Metropolitan Police said.

Between September 30 and October 13 there were 105 antisemitic incidents and 75 antisemitic offences in the capital, compared with 14 incidents and 12 offences in the same period last year, according to figures from Scotland Yard.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor told a press briefing on Friday: “That is a massive increase in antisemitic crime and incidents.

“In balance, we have seen an increase in Islamophobic incidents, but nothing like the scale of the increase in antisemitism.

“The context is really challenging for us, we are seeing behaviours that are provocative, that are inciteful, we’ll address those whilst recognising the emotion and the activities and the incidents that are taking place overseas.”

He added: “This will range from everything, to intimidation outside of synagogues, we’ve had incidents of German military music being played loudly and in intimidatory ways, to some more serious offences, a range of offending.

“It really is everything from that real, basic antisemitic language to some thoroughly offensive behaviour that we saw on Monday evening, where Jewish individuals were confronted by members of a protest group, effectively playing up the issues in Israel and laughing about the number of deaths of Jewish citizens in Israel.”

The Met has 1,000 officers dedicated to “reassurance and security patrols” in the wake of “significant concern” among Londoners which the force anticipates will continue for a “fairly long period of time”.

It also plans to have visited every synagogue in the city by the end of Friday, and has met 2,000 parents as well as pupils and schools’ leaders, amid worries about the safety of young people.

Staff have checked on more than 200 schools and more than 300 synagogues, mosques and other places of worship.

More than 1,000 officers will be in place to police a pro-Palestinian protest over the weekend, which thousands of people are expected to attend.

Protesters have been warned flying a flag in support of Hamas is an offence which will lead to an arrest.

Mr Taylor added: “We will not tolerate celebration of terrorism and death.”