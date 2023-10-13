One in five Britons feels UK should be more critical towards Israel, poll finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
One in five Britons feels UK should be more critical towards Israel, poll finds

By Press Association
The flag of Israel and the Union flag above the UK Government Queen Elizabeth House building in Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)
The flag of Israel and the Union flag above the UK Government Queen Elizabeth House building in Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)

One in five Britons feels the UK should be more critical towards Israel than it has been in the wake of the conflict, a YouGov poll has found.

A poll of just over 3,800 adults showed British people are divided on how the UK has approached the events.

The research found that 22% think the UK should be more critical while 16% feel the UK should be more supportive towards Israel than it has been.

Almost a quarter of participants say the UK is getting the balance “about right”.

The YouGov data showed Labour voters are “significantly more likely” than Conservative voters to say the UK should be more critical towards Israel – 39% compared to 11%.

Tory voters were found to be almost twice as likely than their Labour counterparts to say the UK should be more supportive towards Israel than it has been – 23% to 12%.

But more than four in 10 participants (44%) believe that Israel does not try to minimise harm to civilians when it makes strikes in Gaza.

A majority, 66%, say they consider Hamas to be a terrorist organisation, while 6% believe it is not.