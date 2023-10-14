‘Call us’ – German minister sends apparent trading relations invitation to UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Call us’ – German minister sends apparent trading relations invitation to UK

By Press Association
The German finance minister indicated that the EU might be willing to talk about post-Brexit trading options with the UK (Hollie Adams/PA)
A top German politician has indicated that the EU might be open to looking again at post-Brexit trading relations with the UK, telling politicians to “call us”.

German finance minister Christian Lindner told BBC News that the UK has a “standing invitation” on any future talks on reducing trade barriers or “obstacles in daily business life”.

“If you want to intensify your trade relationship with the EU – call us!”

He told the broadcaster: “In the daily life of German corporates, there are new obstacles since Brexit… I don’t think (the) United Kingdom is benefiting from Brexit.

“We really appreciate the United Kingdom and its values, its people… and I would really, really appreciate it if we can intensify (the trading relationship) again,” he said.

The comments come after Rishi Sunak’s deal with the EU on post-Brexit arrangements in Northern Ireland, the Windsor Framework, appeared to usher in better relations between Brussels and London.

The UK will also return to the European Union (EU)’s £85 billion Horizon research programme, in another sign of improved ties.

Both Labour and the Conservatives remained committed to keeping the UK out of the EU’s single market, but Sir Keir Starmer’s party has been clear that it wants a better trade deal with the bloc.

A Government spokesperson said: “The Trade and Co-operation Agreement is the world’s largest zero-tariff, zero-quota free trade deal.

“It secures the UK market access across key service sectors and opens new opportunities for UK businesses across the globe.

“Following the Windsor Framework, both the UK and EU have publicly committed to maximising the opportunities of the TCA even further.”