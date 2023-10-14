UK must use influence to help protect civilians in Gaza – aid agencies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK must use influence to help protect civilians in Gaza – aid agencies

By Press Association
Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip (Leo Correa/PA)
Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip (Leo Correa/PA)

Twelve aid agencies have called on Rishi Sunak to push for an end to fighting in and around Gaza and an end to the Israeli siege amid mounting concerns about civilian casualties.

A joint statement on Saturday urged the Prime Minister and Foreign Secretary James Cleverly to help bring the situation to an end and “prevent further suffering”.

The statement was released by Oxfam, Action Against Hunger, War Child, Islamic Relief, Christian Aid, Cafod, Plan International UK and Humanity and Inclusion.

Other signees include Action Aid UK, Medical Aid for Palestinians, Care International UK and the Norwegian Refugee Council.

A house damaged by Hamas militants is seen in Kibbutz Be’eri, Israel
A house damaged by Hamas militants is seen in Kibbutz Be’eri, Israel (Ariel Schalit/AP)

They said: “We are horrified by the escalating violence in recent days and the mounting civilian death toll in Israel, Gaza and the West Bank. Nothing can ever justify the deliberate targeting of civilians; hostage taking; cutting off food and water supplies; and indiscriminate and disproportionate military attacks.

“The priority now must be to prevent further suffering.

“The UK should be using its influence to ensure International Humanitarian Law is upheld, that civilians are protected in accordance with those laws, and that they have access to critical lifesaving humanitarian support.”

The statement calls on the Government to press all parties involved to agree an “immediate de-escalation and cessation of hostilities”, as well as ensuring the immediate release of captives.

They also urge all parties to allow emergency aid to reach people in Gaza and an “immediate end to the total siege, ensuring unfettered humanitarian access”.