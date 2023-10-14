British parents ‘trapped’ in Gaza ‘like caged hens waiting to die’, says son

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
British parents ‘trapped’ in Gaza ‘like caged hens waiting to die’, says son

By Press Association
Mo El-Deeb said his parents, Naila and Talal, are currently waiting at the border between Gaza and Egypt (Mo El-Deeb/PA)
A man from London whose British-Palestinian parents are in southern Gaza said they are “trapped” at the border with Egypt “like caged hens waiting to die”.

Mo El-Deeb, 30, said his father, Talal El-Deeb, 66, went to visit family in Gaza a few weeks ago and his wife, Naila, 69, joined him within the last two weeks.

Mr El-Deeb said his parents, who are British-Palestinian with British citizenship, are currently waiting in Rafah at the Egyptian border in southern Gaza and likened the situation to “a ticking time bomb”.

He said he hopes his parents will be able to leave the area through the Rafah border crossing but said they are still waiting there, adding there is “no real clarity”.

“There’s obviously no water, no food, medicine they had with them has obviously run out,” Mr El-Deeb, from Marylebone, central London, told the PA news agency.

A photo of Mo El-Deeb wearing a white shirt
Mo El-Deeb, from London, said his parents are ‘trapped’ in Gaza (Mo El-Deeb/PA)

“Whether it’s going to be death by airstrike or a ground invasion or their health, it’s a ticking time bomb essentially.

“They’re essentially caged in the south.”

Mr El-Deeb said he is trying to limit the contact he has to his parents to conserve the battery on their phones.

“They’re obviously trying to keep high spirits because I’ve got four siblings here as well, but every time I speak to them I can literally hear just a non-stop barrage of bombing in the background, it just sounds so close.

“They’re essentially like caged hens just waiting to die.

“Every time nighttime comes there’s no electricity, it’s just carpet bombings.

“Every time my phone rings or I get a message, I kind of expect the worst.”

Mr El-Deeb said he has called the British Consulate “around 50 times”, speaking to “over 30 people” during the last week but said “no one can answer my questions”.

“I’ve spoken to a number of people, the general advice is to keep an eye on the email advice they sent out,” he said.

He added that his parents are “everyday ordinary people” that have “nothing to do with what’s going on”.

“Why are they being caged in like hens just waiting for what’s coming?” he said.

Mr El-Deeb said he feels “like a zombie” with the ongoing situation in Israel, adding: “I can’t see people, I can’t hear people, there’s just numbness.

“Any second your parents could be gone, and that’s the life I’ve been living for the last couple of days.

“It’s beyond words now.”

He added that his message for the UK government is to be “proactive” in getting the border open in Rafah as there are “British citizens who are stuck and waiting an imminent death”.

“They need to be proactive and they need to get over there,” he said.

“I’m sure there’s a level of influence they could impose.

“These are their own citizens, that’s my message.”

When asked about the couple’s situation, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) repeated its advice for British nationals in need of help to contact the organisation.

They reiterated that they are working with the Egyptian authorities to help those of British and dual nationality to exit the region of Gaza via Rafah.