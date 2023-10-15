Thousands take part in pro-Palestinian rally in Belfast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Thousands take part in pro-Palestinian rally in Belfast

By Press Association
Thousands have taken part in a rally in support of Palestinians in Belfast (Jonathan McCambridge/PA)
Thousands have taken part in a rally in support of Palestinians in Belfast (Jonathan McCambridge/PA)

Thousands of people have marched through the centre of Belfast as part of a pro-Palestinian demonstration.

Insults were exchanged as a small group carrying Israeli flags confronted the rally as it arrived at the City Hall.

The protest took place against the backdrop of the deepening conflict in the Middle East as civilians continue to suffer under a total siege imposed by Israel in the wake of an unprecedented incursion by Hamas militants.

A small group carrying Israeli flags met the rally as it neared Belfast City Hall (Jonathan McCambridge/PA)

The United Nations, senior EU figures and aid agencies have all expressed alarm as many Palestinians struggle to flee ahead of a “co-ordinated” offensive in the Gaza Strip involving air, ground and naval forces.

The rally gathered at Writer’s Square in Belfast on Sunday and numbers swelled as it marched along Royal Avenue, with participants carrying flags and chanting pro-Palestinian slogans.

The PSNI mounted a significant security operation which included closing many of the main arterial roads in the city centre.

As the rally neared City Hall, a small number of people stood in front of the gates carrying Israel flags.

There were angry scenes as the two sets of demonstrators exchanged insults and police moved in to keep them apart.

Dr Raied Al-Wazzan, from the Northern Ireland Council for Racial Equality, took part in the rally in Belfast (Jonathan McCambridge/PA)

Taking part in the pro-Palestinian rally was Dr Raied Al-Wazzan from the Northern Ireland Council for Racial Equality.

He said: “We need to send a message to the Palestinian people that we support you, we are with you, we are against the bombardment of civilian people.

“We are against the blockade of Gaza.

“We want people to live an equal life, we want them to have the same rights as everyone else.”

Sinn Fein MLA Pat Sheehan was among the marchers (Jonathan McCambridge/PA)

Sinn Fein MLA Pat Sheehan was among the marchers at the front of the rally.

Earlier, he had unveiled a mural in west Belfast in support of Palestinians.

Speaking at this event he said: “One would be forgiven for thinking it is the Israelis who are living under occupation, rather than the Palestinians.”

He added: “It is clear to all of us here that those governments that demand the implementation of international law in other conflicts are totally silent when Palestinians are being slaughtered in their thousands.

“Israel has been given a carte blanche to act outside international law and the basic rules of warfare.

“The response of the international community in the west has been shameful.

“What is happening in Palestine today is the outworking of 75 years of brutal occupation.

“The Israelis cannot and will not inflict a military defeat on the desire of Palestinians to be free and to have their own independent Palestinian state.”