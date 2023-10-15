Sunak to address MPs as Israeli invasion of Gaza looms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sunak to address MPs as Israeli invasion of Gaza looms

By Press Association
An Israeli flag at a vigil at Parliament Square in London, for victims and hostages of the Hamas attacks (James Manning/PA)
Rishi Sunak will address MPs on Monday about the escalating crisis in Israel and Gaza, as politicians return to Westminster amid renewed conflict in the Middle East.

Palestinians in Gaza remain braced for an imminent Israeli invasion, a week after Hamas militants launched a deadly assault on the country.

The Prime Minister is expected to make a visit on Monday morning to re-iterate his Government’s support for the Jewish community, after a weekend that saw growing international efforts to stop the conflict escalating further.

King Abdullah II of Jordan was welcomed to Downing Street on Sunday evening, as the ruler embarked on a diplomatic tour of Europe to rally international support to stop the war.

King Abdullah II, King of Jordan UK visit
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak sits with King Abdullah II of Jordan in 10 Downing Street (Hannah McKay/PA)

Number 10 said that the Prime Minister would hold talks with other leaders and international partners in the days to come, as the conflict showed little sign of coming to a swift conclusion.

The United Nations and global aid agencies have all expressed alarm about the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza, after Israel ordered civilians to evacuate the north ahead of an imminent offensive.

Western diplomats are also concerned that the war between Hamas and Israel could spark a wider conflict in the Middle East.

Mr Sunak is expected to use his Commons statement to set out how the UK is supporting Israel and aiding British nationals caught in the fighting, while also detailing ministers’ response to the humanitarian situation inside Gaza.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly on Sunday indicated that about 10 British people are currently being held hostage by Hamas, telling Sky News that such a figure was “not an unreasonable estimate”.

MPs will return to Westminster after a lengthy party conference break, as the war continues to overshadow domestic politics.

Meanwhile, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has said that increased security measures will remain in place to protect places of worship.

The mayor’s office said that the Metropolitan Police have also stepped up patrols, with a rolling programme of security visits to all synagogues in the capital.

Mr Khan said: “The suffering and loss of innocent life in both Israel and Gaza is truly heart-breaking and my thoughts are with all those impacted.

“It’s vital that we don’t allow events overseas to spill over onto our streets in London and I want to reassure both the Jewish community and the Muslim community that we will take a zero-tolerance approach to any Islamophobia or antisemitism.

Israel-Hamas conflict
People take part in a demonstration in support of Palestine in Birmingham on Sunday (Jacob King/PA)

“I’m continuing to work closely with the police and community leaders to ensure our communities feel safe, and are safe, as they go about their daily lives.”

Demonstrators are also expected to gather outside BBC headquarters in the capital on Monday evening, amid anger at the broadcaster’s decision not to describe Hamas militants as terrorists.

It comes after a weekend of protests and gatherings across the UK, with tens of thousands marching in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

Three men were charged on Sunday with criminal offences alleged to have taken place at the London demonstration, at which 15 people were arrested over the course of the day.

Meanwhile, detectives investigating a public order offence are appealing for help identifying two women who were at the demonstration in the capital.

Hundreds of people also attended at a vigil in central London on Sunday to commemorate Israeli victims of the Hamas incursion.