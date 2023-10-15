Cleverly travels to Albania amid UK efforts to tackle illegal migration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Cleverly travels to Albania amid UK efforts to tackle illegal migration

By Press Association
The Foreign Secretary will formally open a police command centre housing the UK-Albania joint migration task force during his visit (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
The Foreign Secretary will formally open a police command centre housing the UK-Albania joint migration task force during his visit (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly is set to use a summit in Albania to help tackle illegal migration.

The annual Berlin Process Summit in the Albanian capital of Tirana will bring together Western Balkan and European leaders amid attempts to ease tensions in the region.

Mr Cleverly is expected to use the gathering to seek greater co-operation on the movement of migrants, as the Government continues in its bid to stop cross-Channel small boats crossings.

Ministers have repeatedly pointed to the success of a recently signed deal with Albania in tackling arrivals, with illegal migrants from the country also sent back under the arrangement.

“The UK is committed to working with the Western Balkans to tackle gangs who exploit lives for profit, as well as addressing the wider security challenges across the region,” the Foreign Secretary said.

“Our partnership with Albania is doing just that. Through increased law enforcement co-operation, we have driven down small boats arrivals by Albanians by 90% on last year, and are returning those who have no legal right to remain in the UK.

“The UK will always be a reliable partner standing side-by-side with the region to promote a prosperous and stable future.”

While there, Mr Cleverly will launch a British Chamber of Commerce in Albania to boost trade ties between the two countries.

He will also formally open a police command centre that houses the UK-Albania joint migration task force.

The Foreign Office said Mr Cleverly would also use the meeting to solidify support for Israel in the aftermath of the attack by Hamas, amid fears about the escalating situation in the Middle East.