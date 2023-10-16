At least six Britons killed in Hamas’s ‘pogrom’ in Israel, Sunak says By Press Association October 16 2023, 3.51pm Share At least six Britons killed in Hamas’s ‘pogrom’ in Israel, Sunak says Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/politics/4784504/at-least-six-britons-killed-in-hamass-pogrom-in-israel-sunak-says/ Copy Link Prime Minister Rishi Sunak addressing an assembly during a visit to a school in north London (Jonathan Buckmaster/Daily Express/PA) At least six British citizens were killed in Hamas’s “pogrom” in Israel and a further 10 are missing, Rishi Sunak has told MPs. The Prime Minister told the Commons that more than 1,400 people were murdered, over 3,500 wounded and almost 200 taken hostage. “The elderly, men, women, children, babes in arms, murdered, mutilated, burned alive,” he continued. “We should call it by its name: it was a pogrom.” Mr Sunak said the family of some of the missing were in Parliament watching his statement. Of the 10 missing, he said some are feared to be among the dead as the UK works with Israel to establish the facts and supports the families through their “unimaginable pain”.