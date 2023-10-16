Rishi Sunak faces renewed pressure to ban Iran’s revolutionary guard

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Rishi Sunak faces renewed pressure to ban Iran’s revolutionary guard

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has faced further pressure to add Iran’s revolutionary guard to the list of banned terrorist organisations (Hannah McKay/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has faced further pressure to add Iran’s revolutionary guard to the list of banned terrorist organisations (Hannah McKay/PA)

Rishi Sunak has faced renewed pressure to add Iran’s revolutionary guard to the list of banned terrorist organisations, as conflict in the Middle East continues.

Dr Liam Fox, Conservative former defence secretary, warned that while Hamas had its “fingers on the trigger” of the violence in Israel and Palestine, the “strings being pulled” are from Tehran.

He was joined by a host of influential Tories in calling for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), a special Iranian military force, to be proscribed as a terrorist group.

Brexit
Dr Liam Fox was among those calling for the IRGC to be proscribed as a terrorist group (Victoria Jones/PA)

Dr Fox told the Commons: “If the fingers on the trigger were Hamas, the strings being pulled were from Tehran.

“With £100 million of investment going from Iran to the terrorists of Hamas, isn’t it time that we in this country asked again why Iranian banks are operating from the City of London?

“Why Iran Air is operating from Heathrow Airport? And why again we have not proscribed the IRGC, as I believe we should have?”

Conservative chairwoman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, Alicia Kearns, called on the Government to proscribe the IRGC and called for the creation of a special envoy for the Middle East peace process.

She said the attack on Israel “constituted crimes against humanity”, but stressed that how Israel defeats Hamas “will shape the region’s future”.

Mid-Bedfordshire by-election
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey called the IRGC the ‘funders of Hamas’ (Joe Giddens/PA)

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey meanwhile branded the IRGC the “the funders of Hamas”.

Conservative MP Bob Blackman (Harrow East) told the Commons the operation “by the terrorist group Hamas was clearly well-planned, well-resourced, well-equipped and had been planned for many months”.

He added: “It is beyond belief that the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps who fund and support Hamas were not behind this whole operation.

“So will he now take the action that the whole House has asked him to take and that’s to proscribe the IRGC in its entirety?”

The Prime Minister replied: “We have already taken strong action against the Iranian regime including sanctioning 350 different individuals and entities, including the IRGC in its entirety and furthermore, the National Security Act implements new measures to protect the British public, including new offences for espionage, foreign interference and tougher powers to arrest and detain people suspected of involvement in state threats.

“As the House knows, the Government has a long-standing policy of not commenting on whether specific organisations are being considered for proscription and our approach, as currently stated, is completely aligned with that of our allies.”

Under the Terrorism Act 2000, it is illegal to belong to an organisation that has been proscribed.

Hamas was added to the list of banned terrorist organisations in 2021 and its supporters or members can face up to 14 years in jail according to the Government.