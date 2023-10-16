Ofcom’s online safety supervision director suspended after posts about Israel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ofcom’s online safety supervision director suspended after posts about Israel

By Press Association
Conservative MP for Stone Sir William Cash called on Ofcom to ‘deal with’ the issue as a matter of impartiality (Yui Mok/PA)
Ofcom’s online safety supervision director has been suspended after anti-Israel comments were posted on her private Instagram account.

Fadzai Madzingira was appointed by media watchdog Ofcom in June 2023 and has now been suspended.

Screengrabs published by the Guido Fawkes website appeared to show posts from Ms Madzingira’s account describing Israel as an “apartheid state” and liking a post criticising Israel and the UK for a “vile colonial alliance”.

An Ofcom spokesperson said: “Having reviewed these comments we’ve suspended this colleague, pending further investigation.”

It comes after the attack by Hamas on Israel on October 7 and the subsequent military retaliation.

More than 2,750 Palestinians are reported to have been killed and 9,700 wounded since the fighting erupted, and more than 1,400 Israelis have died, the vast majority civilians killed in the October 7 assault, while the country’s military said that at least 199 hostages had been taken to Gaza.

At least six Britons were killed in Hamas’s “pogrom” in Israel and a further 10 are missing, Rishi Sunak told MPs on Monday as he increased aid to the Palestinian people by a third.

Conservative MP for Stone Sir William Cash called on Ofcom to “deal with” as a matter of “impartiality” reports that one of its directors supported comments critical of Israel.

Speaking in the House of Commons following a statement by the Prime Minister, he said: “Will the Attorney General be asked to provide a legal note, if not a full opinion, given for example that one of Ofcom’s directors… is reported to be supporting posts, this week itself, arguing that the Government’s support for Israel is a vile colonial alliance, referring to ethnic cleansing, and genocide of Palestinians?

“And Ofcom must surely be told that it must deal with this at once as a matter of impartiality, quite apart from any criminal action that may be needed under terrorist or criminal law.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “I’ll ensure that the Attorney looks into it, and, more generally, just say, I absolutely endorse those describing these attacks calling them what they are which are attacks of terror by a terrorist organisation.”