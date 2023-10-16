Scottish Government has powers to act on child poverty, minister told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Scottish Government has powers to act on child poverty, minister told

By Press Association
Jamie Hepburn, right, with Humza Yousaf, insisted the Bute House powersharing agreement with the Greens could continue (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Jamie Hepburn, right, with Humza Yousaf, insisted the Bute House powersharing agreement with the Greens could continue (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The Scottish Government has been told it already has the powers to further reduce child poverty in Scotland after a minister made the case for independence.

Independence minister Jamie Hepburn was speaking at an SNP fringe event in Aberdeen on how to meet the country’s child poverty targets.

The Scottish Government aims to have fewer than 18% of children living in relative poverty by 2024, down from 24% between 2019 and 2022. It wants to reduce the target to 10% by 2030.

Mr Hepburn told the audience that Government schemes such as the Scottish Child Payment had pushed around 90,000 out of poverty.

But he also said the Scottish Government had spent much of its time having to mitigate policies put in place by Westminster.

“I am proud of our record. But I do recognise and I do understand the need for us to go further,” he said.

“As proud as I am of our record, I am ashamed that we live in a society where there are still far too many people, and children especially, living in poverty.

“Fundamentally, what we are doing is a process of mitigation from decisions being made for Scotland. And I’ve got to tell you, I am tired and I am fed up with taking measures against the actions of other governments.”

Among the policies being mitigated, he said, is the two-child benefit cap, which means families will not receive benefits for third or subsequent children.

Mr Hepburn said the Scottish Government would look at what more it could do, but said additional powers would only come with independence.

However, panellist Lewis Ryder-Jones, an advocacy adviser at Oxfam Scotland, said an “ambitious debate” was needed about tax, including a net wealth tax, to produce additional public revenue to tackle child poverty.

He said: “The answers already exist. It’s not like we’ve not been talking about tax policy for decades. We have been talking about reforming council tax for two and a half decades.

“This is not new stuff. The answers are there. We just need the political will and, I would argue, the confidence to implement changes.”

He said the Government must consider using powers it has to amend local taxes like business rates.

He told Mr Hepburn: “The powers are there. We could, quite possibly, under the current context, introduce new taxes.

“Yes, that would require a conversation with Westminster… but we cannot delay progress. We have to start to make these bold decisions now.”

The panel, chaired by John Dickie, director of the Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG) in Scotland, was supposed to include deputy first minister Shona Robison, who missed conference due to Covid-19, but Mr Hepburn stepped in as a replacement.